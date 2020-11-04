Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Movers & Relocation (Global) - Industry Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global International Movers & Relocation Analysis provides a detailed overview of the market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 320 companies.



This report includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.



The Global International Movers & Relocation analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:

See the market leaders

Identify companies heading for failure

Seek out the most attractive acquisition

Analyse industry trends

Benchmark their own financial performance

Using an exclusive methodology, a quick glance of this report will tell you that 43 companies have a declining financial rating, while 16 have shown good sales growth.



Each of the largest 320 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.



Every business is examined on the following features:

A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance

Four year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet

A written summary highlighting key performance issues

Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the International Movers & Relocation (Global) market.



This section includes:

Best Trading Partners

Sales Growth Analysis

Profit Analysis

Market Size

Rankings

Established in 1987, the publisher provides busy managers with a set of tools to monitor the financial welfare of their company, their rivals, or those they wish to acquire. The reports are used to assess the attractiveness of potential acquisitions, gain better understanding of a market and identify sound companies with whom to trade.



Key Topics Covered:





The International Movers & Relocation (Global) analysis is the most definitive and accurate study of the International Movers & Relocation (Global) sector in 2019.

The report is split into two sections and uses both a written and graphical analysis - analysing the 320 largest International Movers & Relocation (Global) companies.

The International Movers & Relocation (Global) report contains the most-up-to-date financial data and the publisher applies these figures to create their unique and authoritative analysis.

Companies Mentioned



AGS Coussaert Belgium

American International Relocation Solutions Llc

A. Meys En Zonen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uc4x4y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900