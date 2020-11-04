LONDON, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveArea, a global customer experience and commerce agency, and business unit of PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW), announced its launch of FastTrack Commerce in the United Kingdom. FastTrack Commerce is a proprietary, rapid-deploy B2B solution developed by LiveArea and released last year in the U.S. Our solution delivers technology and services for fast, cost-effective implementation of SAP Commerce Cloud.



Reducing implementation time by up to 40% and cutting customer onboarding time in half, FastTrack Commerce brings together all the essential elements that companies need for a starter B2B eCommerce solution built on industry-leading commerce technology from SAP®.

Prebuilt integrations in LiveArea’s FastTrack Commerce solution address the requirements of today’s online B2B buyers and sellers, including:

Data feed integrations to speed and simplify the addition of pricing, inventory, and catalogue information

Quick-order capabilities

Order management system integration

Content delivery network

Tax calculation, credit card payment, tokenization, and fraud management

Advanced analytics, search engine optimization, and ratings and reviews

“As more B2B companies look to deliver B2C experiences through digital channels, they need access to accelerators such as our FastTrack Commerce that can address this customer-driven imperative, quickly and cost effectively,” said Paul Lynch, Area Vice President and Managing Director, LiveArea EMEA. “FastTrack Commerce reduces complexity, speeds implementation, and minimizes risk and cost for B2B companies ready to deploy an enterprise-class platform for a fixed price and in a short timeframe.”

About LiveArea

LiveArea is a full-service, award-winning global customer experience and commerce agency. We bring together a broad portfolio of services for end-to-end solutions – from data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection and platform implementation, and orchestrated services, the next evolution of managed services. Clients cover a variety of verticals, including health and beauty; fashion and apparel; luxury; consumer packaged goods, retail; automotive; and business to business. For more information, visit www.LiveAreaCX.com

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ: PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for data-driven marketing and omnichannel experience design through technology selection, platform implementation and orchestrated services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management, and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L’Oréal USA, ASICS, Pandora, Ralph Lauren, Shiseido Americas, the United States Mint, and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, visit www.pfsweb.com.

