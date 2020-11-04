BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyoKardia, Inc. (Nasdaq: MYOK) today announced three awardees of the 2020 MyoSeeds™ Research Grant Program, who have been selected to receive $250,000 each in support of original, independent research in the biology and underlying mechanisms of cardiomyopathies. The MyoSeeds Program was founded to help advance MyoKardia’s mission to promote understanding and treatment of the underlying drivers of serious cardiovascular diseases.
More than 50 applicants submitted proposals, which were assessed for scientific merit, feasibility and impact of the proposed project, and alignment with the research priorities for the funding cycle. This year’s MyoSeeds awardees join a growing community of industry, academic and clinical researchers striving to shed new light on the underlying drivers of heart disease:
“We started the MyoSeed Research Grants Program in 2018 with the goal of supporting independent research to help further the understanding of the underlying biology and mechanism of cardiomyopathies and of broader heart failure. The scientific insights that have emerged from the program are doing just that and we are excited by the contributions to come from this new class of awardees,” said Robert McDowell, PhD., MyoKardia’s Chief Scientific Officer. “We congratulate our MyoSeeds fellows on their successful proposals and thank all of the applicants for their participation and interest in advancing the research of cardiovascular diseases.”
About the MyoSeeds™ Research Grants Program
The MyoSeeds™ Research Grants Program (MyoSeeds™) is intended to support original, independent research in the biology and underlying mechanisms of cardiomyopathies, as part of MyoKardia’s mission to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular diseases. The program supports original research into the biology and underlying mechanisms of cardiomyopathies and is part of our ongoing commitment to bring precision cardiovascular medicine and novel therapies to patients. MyoKardia is committed to furthering collaborative efforts that bring together researchers, the medical community, drug developers, and the patients whom we all serve.
About MyoKardia
MyoKardia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapies for the treatment of serious cardiovascular diseases. The company is pioneering a precision medicine approach to its discovery and development efforts by 1) understanding the biomechanical underpinnings of disease; 2) targeting the proteins that modulate a given condition; 3) identifying patient populations with shared disease characteristics; and 4) applying learnings from research and clinical studies to inform and guide pipeline growth and product advancement. MyoKardia’s initial focus is on small molecule therapeutics aimed at the proteins of the heart that modulate cardiac muscle contraction to address diseases driven by excessive contraction, impaired relaxation, or insufficient contraction. Among its discoveries are three clinical-stage therapeutics: mavacamten (formerly MYK-461); danicamtiv (formerly MYK-491) and MYK-224.
MyoKardia’s mission is to change the world for people with serious cardiovascular disease through bold and innovative science.
