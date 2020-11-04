Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Respiratory Masks - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Respiratory Masks market accounted for $321.44 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1392.38 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.7% during the forecast period. Rising concerns regarding biological diseases coupled with exposure to toxic and radioactive air pollutants and uncertainty related to the arrival of vaccine to cure coronavirus coupled with rising cases are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent regulations pertaining to approval of respiratory masks are hampering the market growth.



Based on the application, the hospitals segment is going to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period as the COVID-19 outbreak and pandemic has resulted in a further spike in demand for respiratory masks, and ongoing efforts and measures to arrest the spread and treat those infected. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to growing awareness about worker safety and the presence of prominent manufacturing companies in countries.



Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Respiratory Masks Market include Weinmann Geraete, Teleflex Medical, Smiths Medical, ResMed Limited, Philips Respironics, Medtronic (Covidien), King Systems, Flexicare Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Care Fusion.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Medical Respiratory Mask Market, By Type



6 Global Medical Respiratory Mask Market, By Product



7 Global Medical Respiratory Mask Market, By Respirator Type



8 Global Medical Respiratory Mask Market, By Application



9 Global Medical Respiratory Mask Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Weinmann Geraete

11.2 Teleflex Medical

11.3 Smiths Medical

11.4 ResMed Limited

11.5 Philips Respironics

11.6 Medtronic (Covidien)

11.7 King Systems

11.8 Flexicare Medical

11.9 Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

11.10 Care Fusion



