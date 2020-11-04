PLANO, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) today announced that it has restructured its long-standing CO2 pipeline arrangements with Genesis Energy, L.P. (“Genesis”), covering:
Under the terms of the agreements executed on October 30, 2020, (a) Denbury reacquired the NEJD Pipeline system from Genesis in exchange for $70 million, to be paid in four equal payments during 2021, representing full settlement of all remaining obligations under the NEJD secured financing lease; and (b) Denbury reacquired the Free State Pipeline from Genesis in exchange for a one-time payment of $22.5 million on October 30, 2020. Denbury plans to fund these payments with excess cash flow and borrowings under its bank credit facility.
Denbury historically recorded the NEJD and Free State pipeline financing arrangements as debt on its balance sheet, which totaled approximately $116 million prior to the application of fresh start accounting on September 18, 2020, as part of Denbury’s exit from bankruptcy. As a result of these transactions and the application of fresh start accounting, Denbury’s total remaining debt obligations associated with the NEJD and Free State pipeline financing arrangements were reduced by approximately $25 million, to approximately $91 million.
NEJD Pipeline System Transaction Details
Free State Pipeline Purchase Details
Chris Kendall, President and CEO of Denbury said, “We are very pleased to have reached this agreement with Genesis to restructure and simplify these final pieces of our legacy debt obligations. These transactions further reduce our debt and interest expense while ensuring maximum flexibility to both operate our pipeline infrastructure and to accommodate future opportunities. We believe that Denbury’s extensive CO2 pipeline infrastructure is an important strategic asset that is well positioned for the emerging carbon capture, utilization, and storage business, which we believe will drive significant and sustainable future value creation for Denbury.”
ABOUT DENBURY
Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company’s goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO2 EOR) operations. For more information about Denbury, please visit www.denbury.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Denbury’s most recent Form 10-Q and its 2019 Form 10-K. These risks and uncertainties are incorporated by this reference as though fully set forth herein. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company’s estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its estimates as of any future date. Denbury assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.
