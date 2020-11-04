Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scrap metal recycling market is poised to grow by 181.56 mn MT during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the price of raw materials and the rise in the role of metal recycling in key industries.
This study identifies the rising concerns about the impact of mining on environment as one of the prime reasons driving the scrap metal recycling market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis included in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading scrap metal recycling market vendors that include Alter Trading Inc., American Iron & Metal, ArcelorMittal SA, Aurubis AG, Commercial Metals Co., European Metal Recycling Ltd., Gerdau SA, Nucor Corp., Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., and Sims Metal Management Ltd. Also, the scrap metal recycling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.
This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
