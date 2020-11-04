BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced its comprehensive media workflow platform, MediaCentral®, accelerates end-to-end workflows for TV news, sports and post production teams with the introduction of mobile apps and support for third-party newsroom computer systems (NRCS) that drive increased collaboration and openness. Whether working in the studio or in the field, production teams and mobile journalists can quickly develop breaking news stories from mobile devices and easily distribute them across multiple broadcast and digital platforms.



MediaCentral is a platform for multiple users in different locations to collaborate in the creation of news content while enhancing the visibility of workflows across locations and departments. With the new MediaCentral | Collaborate™ app, users can align resources around stories, assign the right people to cover different events and angles and monitor progress. MediaCentral can then be used to manage the distribution of stories to broadcast and digital media outlets. In addition, the Collaborate mobile app keeps everyone on the team informed and connected wherever they are, giving supervisors real-time visibility into assignments and streamlining the remote story creation workflow.

Avid also has introduced the MediaCentral | Reporter™ mobile app that enables journalists to create, manage and deliver finished stories from any location to the newsroom with just a mobile device and Internet connection. Journalists also can use MediaCentral | Reporter to capture video, edit multitrack sequences, add graphics and effects, and send their stories to MediaCentral from their mobile device.

Avid continues to foster openness in MediaCentral by integrating production tools from leading vendors in the industry. MediaCentral now provides direct integration with ENPS and Octopus newsroom computer systems. This integration gives users an HTML5 MOS plugin that provides visual access to the MediaCentral platform to create placeholders, browse, search and preview content, as well as trim and edit media from within their NRCS client application.

Another example of openness within the Avid MediaCentral platform is the integration with Adobe® Premiere® Pro, which enables users to easily exchange content. With MediaCentral® | Connector for Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid now offers a unified platform to share content for broadcast and digital news creation. To learn more about MediaCentral | Connector for Adobe Premiere Pro, please visit https://www.avid.com/asset-sharing-in-premiere-pro-workflows-with-avid or watch Avid’s Breaking the Content Silo Webinar.

“Journalists need to easily work from different locations and collaborate with their teams to generate and deliver breaking stories first across a growing number of consumer platforms,” said Daliah Naor, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Enterprise at Avid. “The new remote workflow capabilities in MediaCentral gives creative teams the capabilities and confidence to create more content in shorter timeframes regardless of location. It accelerates every part of the workflow—from story planning and media production, to final delivery—tightly integrated into the Avid ecosystem.”

MediaCentral can now be licensed through a subscription model, enabling organizations to more easily address changing production requirements, while optimizing their investment.

For more information on MediaCentral, visit www.avid.com/products/mediacentral.

