SOTIO will present three posters, including a late breaking poster on the clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of IL-15 superagonist SO-C101 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors

PRAGUE, Czech Republic, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTIO, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, and Cytune Pharma, both owned by PPF Group, today announced that they will present a late breaking poster highlighting new clinical data on SO-C101 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting to be held virtually November 9-14, 2020. SO-C101 is an IL-15 superagonist currently being investigated in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Two additional posters will also be presented summarizing the latest preclinical data on SO-C101.

Late breaking poster details:

Title: A multicenter open-label phase 1/1b study of SO-C101 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with selected advanced/metastatic solid tumors

Poster Number: 807

Session: In-Progress Clinical Trials

Presenting Author: Aurélien Marabelle, M.D., Ph.D.

Date/ Time: Wednesday, November 11, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, November 13 from 4:40-5:10 p.m. EST

Poster presentation details:

Title: Pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics of SO-C101 in cynomolgus monkeys

Poster Number: 563

Session: Immune-stimulants and immune modulators

Presenting Author: Irena Adkins, Ph.D.

Date/ Time: Wednesday, November 11, from 5:15-5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, November 13 from 4:40-5:10 p.m. EST

Title: SO-C101 induces NK cell cytotoxicity and potentiates antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity and anti-tumor activity

Poster Number: 562

Session: Immune-stimulants and immune modulators

Presenting Author: Irena Adkins, Ph.D.

Date/ Time: Thursday, November 12, from 4:50-5:20 p.m. EST and Saturday, November 14, from 1:00-1:30 p.m. EST

Selected presentation materials will be made available on the SOTIO website once the presentations conclude.

Cytune Pharma is responsible for the clinical development of SO-C101 and SOTIO is a sponsor of the Phase 1 clinical trial.

