MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Wave Design and Verification (New Wave DV), a leading provider of high-performance digital electronic interface solutions for the Defense/Aerospace market, is proud to announce the addition of Mark Swymeler as its President. He joins New Wave DV’s newly expanded executive team, a direct result of several years of rapid growth.



“We take great pride in our company culture and credit it for being part of our success,” stated Josh Dirlam, CEO. “Mark has tremendous experience in the defense industry. He also is a fantastic fit culturally. He brings excellent leadership skills in program management, engineering, business operations and business development. His addition will enhance our New Wave team and ensure our continued growth.”

Swymeler brings over 35 years of experience developing, integrating, delivering, and supporting cutting-edge electronics for the defense community. Swymeler’s background and experience are all directly aligned with New Wave’s technologies, target markets and partners, making him an ideal addition to the company to help lead the New Wave team.

About New Wave Design and Verification

The New Wave DV team is made up of passionate professionals who have extensive skill designing, building, testing, and delivering electronic systems for aerospace and defense systems. New Wave DV is focused on high-bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and specialized networking applications. The company upholds its reputation for industry-leading products and services through persistent dedication backed by decades of experience.

New Wave DV provides programmable network interface hardware, FPGA IP cores, and system level products for high-speed serial interfaces used in embedded and test systems. Protocols supported include Ethernet, Fibre Channel, 1394b AS5643, sFPDP, ARINC-818, HSDB, and custom protocols. For more information about New Wave DV and its products and services, call 952-224-9201 or visit www.newwavedv.com.

