LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Dental Health Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”, forecasts that the global dental health market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 66.3 Bn by 2027.



Dental or oral health is associated with the practices that concern the examination observation and treatment of disorders, diseases, and conditions of the oral cavity, maxillofacial area, and the adjacent and associated structures. The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry along with the increasing spending on cosmetics is supporting market growth. The increasing population base of emerging economies is boosting the demand for dental healthcare products in the market.

The dental health market is segmented into product, distribution channel, and geography. By product, the market is divided into toothpaste including pastes, gels, powders, and polishes, toothbrushes & accessories including manual toothbrushes, electric toothbrushes, battery-powered toothbrushes, and replacement toothbrush heads, mouthwashes/rinses including non-medicated mouthwashes, and medicated mouthwashes, dental accessories/ancillaries including dental flosses, breath fresheners, cosmetic dental whitening products, and dental water jets, denture products including fixatives, and other denture products, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental dispensaries.

In 2019, Asia Pacific held the major share (%) of the global dental health market, and the region is also projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The region is gaining pace owing to its emerging economies and their increasing population base which is bolstering the demand for dental health products. The advancement in the region due to increasing disposable income and spending power of the people and industry players is accelerating the regional market growth. The region is also projected to experience the fastest growth with a major CAGR (%) during the forecast timeframe from 2020 to 2027.

Some of the leading competitors are 3M Company (US), Church & Dwight Co, Inc. (US), Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), Dr. Fresh, LLC (US), GC Corporation (Japan), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Lion Corporation (Japan), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), and Unilever plc. (UK). Dental Health companies have announced mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations and new product development to expand their position in the dental health industry. Major players are also moving into new regions or advanced technologies for gaining a competitive advantage.

Some of the key observations regarding dental health industry include:

The effective evolution of the most advanced and affordable dental chain ('32 dental care') based in Chennai, India has honored its co-founders Dr. Senthil Prasad and Dr. Mir Ali Reza as the youngest and successful entrepreneurs in Healthcare.

In October 2020, the American Dental Association (ADA) Science & Research Institute has added a grant-funded position to help translate its research into clinical applications.

In October 2020, Northern Kentucky University’s (NKU’s) Institute for Health Innovation (IHI) SoCap Accelerate has announced the inaugural cohort of five startups. The fall 2020 SoCap Accelerate Cohort companies joining the six-week program include PopBase, Kare Mobile (a mobile van providing a range of dental services), STRE.ME, EMDRVR, and Xen Mystic Pillow.

Tend, a modern dental studio that offers teeth whitening, braces, root canals, veneers, and more have recently risen funding of $37M in series B funding to expand its trendy dental studios and move into DTC. The series B funding is raised with an ambitious mission for 2021, which is an objective to expand to 20 or more studios in NYC and new metro areas across the country including Boston and Washington DC.

In New Zealand Dental care is free for children up until the age of 18. Moreover, dental health is consistently among the top three reasons which lead to the admission of children under the age of 5 into hospital. DHB data shows 60% of Māori (Indigenous Polynesian people of mainland New Zealand) children in Porirua had decay in their teeth at age 5.



