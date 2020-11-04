Seattle, WA, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) confirmed that it plans to move to the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange. The Company has completed all requirements to reserve a new symbol that has been approved by NASDAQ and expects to announce the new NASDAQ ticker symbol that it will begin trading under once the process has been completed next week.



ReelTime will continue to trade on the OTC Markets under the symbol (OTC:RLTR) throughout the process and up until the move to the NASDAQ Capital Market becomes effective.

The NASDAQ Capital Market provides companies the required capital in order to grow their business. The NASDAQ Capital Market also provides a listing venue that promises to accommodate the different stages of corporate lives of the companies. All companies that are listed on NASDAQ Capital Market need to satisfy all the required qualifications for NASDAQ securities in Rule 4300. The companies also need to adhere to the corporate governance standards set by NASDAQ.

ReelTime has worked diligently in conjunction with its advisors in order to be in a position to take this step and will continue to do so throughout the application, comments and approval process. ReelTime intends to work closely with NASDAQ to ensure strict adherence to all listing requirements.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "This is a very significant milestone for ReelTime and our investors. The process is not for the faint of heart. It requires a significant increase in transparency, oversight, and compliance. That being said, we are confident that we will be able to meet all of the listing requirements to begin trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market in a reasonable timeframe."

In other news:

ReelTimes VR capabilities which were showcased in Inc. Magazines' March 24th issue solves the monetization problem of high production cost in relationship to the size of the potential audience that has thwarted VR content creation. Using ReelTime process and Ubiquiview technology, content can be shot in VR yet made available to major networks and other flat content portals as well. By expanding the number of potential viewers from only those with a VR headset to nearly all widely used formats, traditional monetization via product placement, embedded advertising, pre, and post-roll sponsorships, etc. becomes possible.

Last month ReelTime VR topped the list published in Virtual Reality Insider of three unknown public companies set to drive the explosion of the AR/VR worlds as access and adoption/adaptation become commonplace. The full article can be seen at www.virtualrealityinsider.com . The article makes special mention of the potentially industry-shaping significance of ReelTime’s patent Number 10,761,303 that was just issued by the USPTO on September 1, 2020. The patent covering apparatus and method claims for technology involving simultaneous capturing of 360 X 360-degree Spherical Panorama Images and Video.

Earlier this year ReelTime VR appeared in TIME Magazine where it was singled out as companies "Among those most likely to gain from the growing virtual reality market" and where it cited ReelTime’s "In Front of View" as "The World's No. 1 VR Travel Show".

About NASDAQ Capital Markets: Nasdaq is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. A diverse selection of over 4,000 companies choose to list on Nasdaq’s U.S., Nordic and Baltic exchanges, representing industries such as retail, health care, finance, and technology. In the U.S., Nasdaq is the listing venue of choice for many of the world’s most exciting companies. The Nasdaq Stock Market has three distinctive tiers: The Nasdaq Global Select Market®, The Nasdaq Global Market®, and The Nasdaq Capital Market®. Applicants must satisfy certain financial, liquidity, and corporate governance requirements to be approved for listing on any of these market tiers.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com .

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com