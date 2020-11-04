ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Data Solutions, Inc. (OTC: EDGS ) (“EDSI” or the “Company”) a leading-edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure company announces that they have added Joshua Holmes to the Company’s advisory board. In addition to being a managing partner of Lightspeed Hosting, LLC Joshua is also the CEO of Ethode Web & Mobile Development, that has been in business since 2003.



In 2018 LightSpeed Hosting expanded to open their 4MW high density facility in Valley City, Ohio and their Medina, Ohio location was the first datacenter in the region with just under 1MW of power to integrate biometric security. Lightspeed Hosting offers cloud servers, fiber internet access, virtual desktop and colocation services with superior network hardware and redundancy for clients.

Joshua has extensive experience with liquid immersion cooling and high-density solutions that align with our goals and validate the major role this technology will play in the future of datacenters. With more than 20 years of experience building, managing and maintaining websites, datacenters and software properties for clients, Joshua will provide support for the strategic expansion of EDSI’s Edge Performance Platform (EPP). “Joshua brings a long track record of success in building, managing, servicing datacenters and clients,” explains CEO Delray Wannemacher. “I believe Joshua will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand into new revenue streams. His track record of already building those systems from the ground up will help us tremendously.”

As Lightspeed Hosting continues to expand their footprint, EDSI will continue to support Lightspeed’s need for liquid immersion solutions. Together Lightspeed Hosting and EDSI intends to expand the sales and marketing efforts for its virtual desktop and colocation services in the latter part of the 4th quarter, 2020. The two companies announced a joint effort to develop, market and sell hybrid air and immersion cooled datacenters on October 30, 2020.

About Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

Is an industry-leading edge datacenter and cloud infrastructure provider. EDSI’s proprietary Edge Performance Platform (EPP) allows us to deploy next generation edge datacenters where they are needed most. EDSI’s datacenters provide next-generation immersion cooling technology that improves performance, reduces energy costs and latency. We serve more computing power to key industries including, fintech, cloud gaming, telecom 5G, 3D/video/AI rendering, video streaming, remote desktop, IoT, and autonomous vehicles. For more information on Edge Data Solutions, Inc. please visit: https://EdgeDataSolutions.io/ and for the latest news and updates subscribe at https://edgedatasolutions.io/investor-relations/

About Lightspeed Hosting, LLC

Centrally located between Cleveland and Akron in Medina, Ohio, LightSpeed Hosting serves clients around the globe. With our diverse service offerings, competitive pricing and award-winning team, you can rest assured there’s no solution too complex for us to handle.

For more information visit their website: https://www.lightspeedhosting.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied or inferred by these forward-looking statements, including those risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. Therefore, current and prospective security holders are cautioned that there also can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation or warranty by Edge Data Solutions or any other person that the objectives and plans of Edge Data Solutions will be achieved in any specified time frame, if at all. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform those statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact:

Levi Volk

Edge Data Solutions, Inc.

270-767-6712

Media@EDSI.io