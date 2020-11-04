New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Lighting and Control Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961143/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fluorescent Lamps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) segment is readjusted to a revised 18.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17% CAGR
The Smart Lighting and Control Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 15.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR.
Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) Segment to Record 17.2% CAGR
In the global Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$15.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$45.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$16.6 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 158-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961143/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Lighting and Control Systems Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Fluorescent Lamps
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Fluorescent Lamps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for High Intensity
Discharge Lamps (HID) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for High Intensity Discharge
Lamps (HID) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Light Emitting
Diodes (LEDs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Light Emitting Diodes
(LEDs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Government Sector
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Government Sector by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by Lighting Source - Fluorescent Lamps, High
Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes
(LEDs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and Control
Systems by Lighting Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge Lamps
(HID) and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by End-Use - Residential, Commercial,
Industrial and Government Sector - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and Control
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government Sector for
the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by Lighting Source - Fluorescent Lamps,
High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes
(LEDs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by Lighting Source - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge
Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by End-Use - Residential, Commercial,
Industrial and Government Sector - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government
Sector for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by Lighting Source - Fluorescent Lamps,
High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes
(LEDs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by Lighting Source - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge
Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by End-Use - Residential, Commercial,
Industrial and Government Sector - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government
Sector for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by Lighting Source - Fluorescent Lamps,
High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes
(LEDs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by Lighting Source - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge
Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by End-Use - Residential, Commercial,
Industrial and Government Sector - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government
Sector for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Lighting and Control Systems Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by Lighting Source - Fluorescent Lamps,
High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes
(LEDs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by Lighting Source - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge
Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by End-Use - Residential, Commercial,
Industrial and Government Sector - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government
Sector for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by Lighting Source - Fluorescent Lamps,
High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes
(LEDs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by Lighting Source - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge
Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by End-Use - Residential, Commercial,
Industrial and Government Sector - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government
Sector for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by Lighting Source - Fluorescent Lamps,
High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes
(LEDs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by Lighting Source - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge
Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by End-Use - Residential, Commercial,
Industrial and Government Sector - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government
Sector for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by Lighting Source - Fluorescent Lamps,
High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes
(LEDs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by Lighting Source - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge
Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by End-Use - Residential, Commercial,
Industrial and Government Sector - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government
Sector for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by Lighting Source - Fluorescent Lamps, High
Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes
(LEDs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and Control
Systems by Lighting Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge Lamps
(HID) and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Smart Lighting and
Control Systems by End-Use - Residential, Commercial,
Industrial and Government Sector - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting and Control
Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government Sector for
the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Lighting and Control Systems by Lighting Source - Fluorescent
Lamps, High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting
Diodes (LEDs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by Lighting Source - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge
Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Lighting and Control Systems by End-Use - Residential,
Commercial, Industrial and Government Sector - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government
Sector for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Lighting and Control Systems by Lighting Source - Fluorescent
Lamps, High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting
Diodes (LEDs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by Lighting Source - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge
Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Lighting and Control Systems by End-Use - Residential,
Commercial, Industrial and Government Sector - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government
Sector for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Lighting and Control Systems by Lighting Source - Fluorescent
Lamps, High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting
Diodes (LEDs) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by Lighting Source - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge
Lamps (HID) and Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) for the Years 2020 &
2027
Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Smart
Lighting and Control Systems by End-Use - Residential,
Commercial, Industrial and Government Sector - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Lighting
and Control Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Government
Sector for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 56
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961143/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: