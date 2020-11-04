New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Bullets Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961142/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.8% over the period 2020-2027. Guided Smart Bullets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.1% CAGR and reach US$762.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Self-guided Smart Bullets segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR
The Smart Bullets market in the U.S. is estimated at US$119.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$182.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 12.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 140-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961142/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Smart Bullets Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Smart Bullets Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Smart Bullets Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Guided Smart Bullets (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Guided Smart Bullets (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Self-guided Smart Bullets (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Self-guided Smart Bullets (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Airborne (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Airborne (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Land (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Land (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Naval (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Naval (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Smart Bullets Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Smart Bullets Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: United States Smart Bullets Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 15: United States Smart Bullets Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 16: Smart Bullets Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 17: Canadian Smart Bullets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 18: Smart Bullets Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 19: Canadian Smart Bullets Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Smart Bullets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Smart Bullets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Japanese Smart Bullets Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Smart
Bullets in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Smart Bullets Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:
2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Smart Bullets Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 26: Chinese Smart Bullets Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Chinese Demand for Smart Bullets in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Chinese Smart Bullets Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Smart Bullets Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 29: European Smart Bullets Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 30: European Smart Bullets Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Smart Bullets Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 32: European Smart Bullets Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: European Smart Bullets Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 34: European Smart Bullets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 35: Smart Bullets Market in France by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 36: French Smart Bullets Market Share Analysis by Product
Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Smart Bullets Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Smart Bullets Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year
Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 39: Smart Bullets Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 40: German Smart Bullets Market Share Breakdown by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Smart Bullets Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 42: Smart Bullets Market Share Distribution in Germany by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Smart Bullets Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Italian Smart Bullets Market by Product Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 45: Italian Demand for Smart Bullets in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 46: Italian Smart Bullets Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 47: United Kingdom Market for Smart Bullets: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 48: United Kingdom Smart Bullets Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Smart Bullets in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Smart Bullets Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 51: Rest of Europe Smart Bullets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027
Table 52: Rest of Europe Smart Bullets Market Share Breakdown
by Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Rest of Europe Smart Bullets Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 54: Rest of Europe Smart Bullets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Smart Bullets Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Smart Bullets Market Share Analysis by
Product Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 57: Smart Bullets Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Smart Bullets Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 59: Rest of World Smart Bullets Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 60: Smart Bullets Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 61: Rest of World Smart Bullets Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Rest of World Smart Bullets Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961142/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: