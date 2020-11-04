BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that it is participating in two investor conferences in November.



David Roberts, President, is scheduled to present at the Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 8:00 AM ET.

JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the Canaccord Genuity 2020 Medical Technologies & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 9:30 AM ET.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.



