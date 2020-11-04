Portland, OR, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global small cell 5G network industry accounted for $478 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $8.32 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 43.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market trends, driving factors & opportunities, major segments, value chain, product portfolio, and competitive landscape.

Rise in network densification, increase in mobile data traffic, advent of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) band, and growth in investment in 5G infrastructure by several economies have proliferated the growth of the global small cell 5G network market. On the other hand, small cell deployment challenges and concerns regarding fiber backhaul have hampered the market growth to certain extent. Nevertheless, emergence of Internet of Things (IoT), and increase in demand for ultra-reliable low latency communications are anticipated to usher a plethora of opportunities in the near future.

Impact of COVID-19 on Small Cell 5G Network Market:

During the COVID-19 pandemic the market has witnessed a surge in implementation of industrial automation across numerous industry verticals including e-commerce, discrete manufacturing, and transportation & logistics sectors.

However, the outbreak has impacted several investment activities in the market, thereby affecting the market.

The small cell 5G network market is segmented into component, radio technology, frequency band, cell type, applications, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solution and services. The solutions segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, contributing to around two-thirds of the global small cell 5G network market. However, the services segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 45.7% during the forecast period.

Based on frequency band, the market is categorized into low-band, mid-band, and millimeter wave. The millimeter wave segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 49.80% during the forecast period. However, the mid-band segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global small cell 5G network market.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region dominated the market in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market and is anticipated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 47.90% through 2027.

The key players operating in the global small cell 5G network industry include,

Altiostar Networks Inc.

Aviat Networks Inc.

Baicells Technologies

Contela Inc.

Shenzhen Gongjin Electronics Co. Ltd.

IP Access Ltd.

Pctel

Qucell Inc.

Radisys Corporation

Blinq Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation

Casa Systems Inc.

Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

Radwin

