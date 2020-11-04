New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Small Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961140/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Fracture Fixation & Replacement Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plates & Screws segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Small Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
External Fixation Devices Segment to Record 6% CAGR
In the global External Fixation Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$848.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 134-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Plates & Screws by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Plates & Screws by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Plates & Screws by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for External Fixation
Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for External Fixation Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for External Fixation
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Joint Prosthesis
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Joint Prosthesis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Joint Prosthesis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Small Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices Market Share (in %)
by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fracture Fixation & Replacement Systems, Plates &
Screws, External Fixation Devices and Joint Prosthesis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fracture Fixation & Replacement Systems, Plates &
Screws, External Fixation Devices and Joint Prosthesis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fracture Fixation & Replacement Systems, Plates &
Screws, External Fixation Devices and Joint Prosthesis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 26: China Historic Review for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fracture Fixation & Replacement Systems, Plates &
Screws, External Fixation Devices and Joint Prosthesis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Small Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fracture Fixation & Replacement Systems, Plates &
Screws, External Fixation Devices and Joint Prosthesis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: France Historic Review for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fracture Fixation & Replacement Systems, Plates &
Screws, External Fixation Devices and Joint Prosthesis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fracture Fixation & Replacement Systems, Plates &
Screws, External Fixation Devices and Joint Prosthesis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fracture Fixation & Replacement Systems, Plates &
Screws, External Fixation Devices and Joint Prosthesis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: UK Historic Review for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Fracture Fixation & Replacement Systems, Plates &
Screws, External Fixation Devices and Joint Prosthesis for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Small
Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture
Fixation & Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External
Fixation Devices and Joint Prosthesis - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Fracture Fixation & Replacement Systems,
Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices and Joint Prosthesis
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Small Bone
and Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation
Devices and Joint Prosthesis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Small Bone and Joint
Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Fracture Fixation & Replacement Systems,
Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices and Joint Prosthesis
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Small
Bone and Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture
Fixation & Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External
Fixation Devices and Joint Prosthesis - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 53: Rest of World Historic Review for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Fracture Fixation &
Replacement Systems, Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices
and Joint Prosthesis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 54: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Small Bone and
Joint Orthopedic Devices by Device Type - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Fracture Fixation & Replacement Systems,
Plates & Screws, External Fixation Devices and Joint Prosthesis
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
