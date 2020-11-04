San Antonio, TX, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Sirius as a 2020 Triple Crowd Award winner. Sirius has garnered this prestigious designation for its seventh year in a row.

Each year, CRN assembles a number of lists and rankings, including the Solution Provider 500 list, which includes the largest IT solution providers in North America from a revenue standpoint; the Fast Growth 150 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250 list, which notes those who have received the highest-level certifications from leading vendors. CRN’s Triple Crown Award honors its top achievers—those who have earned a spot on all three lists in the same year.

"Triple Crown Award winners have attained the ultimate achievement—the trifecta—they are among the top solution providers in North America by revenue, have seen more substantial growth than many of their peers over the past year, and continue to establish and build upon the technical skills that help them provide customers with the highest level of service in the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are honored to award these solution providers the Triple Crown Award for their expertise and exceptional contributions to the channel, and we are excited to see where they go from here."

“High client satisfaction and true partnerships with our suppliers and partners have always been top priorities for Sirius, and this special recognition is a true testament to the Sirius team and its dedication to achieving excellence in everything we do,” said Joe Mertens, president and CEO of Sirius. “We thank CRN for honoring Sirius for the seventh year in a row, and congratulate the Sirius team on this tremendous achievement.”

This year’s Triple Crown Award winners are featured in the recent issue of CRN Magazine and can be viewed online at www.crn.com/triplecrown.

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

