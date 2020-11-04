WASHINGTON, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Car Journal has announced finalists for its highly anticipated Green Car of the Year® award, widely recognized as the most important environmental honor in the automotive field. This year’s finalists include the BMW 330e, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Elantra, MINI Cooper SE, and Volkswagen ID.4. The field includes all-electric, plug-in hybrid, and gas-electric hybrid models.



The 2021 Green Car of the Year® will be revealed during a Green Car Awards™ presentation at the Virtual Greenbuild Conference + Expo on November 10, where Green Car Journal will also honor winners in five additional award categories. Greenbuild will provide complimentary media registration for the event’s awards broadcast and Virtual Expo Hall.

“Since 2005, the Green Car of the Year® award has recognized the year’s most standout new model that raises the bar in environmental performance,” said Ron Cogan, editor and publisher of Green Car Journal and GreenCarJournal.com . “Today’s imperative for vehicles with lower carbon emissions, higher efficiency, and improved environmental impact makes recognizing ‘green’ car leadership more important than ever, and we’re proud to be doing so this year at Greenbuild.”

Selecting the Green Car of the Year® winner is an esteemed jury comprised of environmental end energy leaders, plus celebrity auto enthusiast Jay Leno and Green Car Journal editors. Among these jurors are Jean-Michel Cousteau, president of Ocean Futures Society; Mindy Lubber, president of CERES; Dr. Alan Lloyd, president emeritus of the International Council on Clean Transportation and senior research fellow at the Energy Institute, University of Texas at Austin; Clay Nesler, interim president of the Alliance to Save Energy; and Matt Petersen, president and CEO of Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator and advisory board chair of Climate Mayors.

Finalists for additional Green Car Awards™ to be presented at Virtual Greenbuild include:

LUXURY GREEN CAR OF THE YEAR™

Finalists: Audi e-tron Sportback, Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring, Polestar 2, Tesla Model Y, Volvo XC40 Recharge

FAMILY GREEN CAR OF THE YEAR™

Finalists: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Honda Odyssey, Kia Sorento Hybrid, Toyota Highlander Hybrid, Toyota Sienna

GREEN SUV OF THE YEAR™

Finalists: Audi Q5 55 TFSI e, BMW X3 xDrive 30e, Jeep Wrangler 4Xe, Toyota RAV4 Prime, Toyota Venza

GREEN TRUCK OF THE YEAR™

Finalists: Chevrolet Colorado, Chevrolet Silverado, Ford F-150, Jeep Gladiator EcoDiesel, RAM 1500

URBAN GREEN CAR OF THE YEAR™

Finalists: Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos, Kia Soul, MINI Cooper SE, Nissan Versa

“We’re thrilled to have the Green Car Awards at this year’s Greenbuild Virtual event” said Sherida Sessa, Greenbuild brand director. “This year’s reimagined Greenbuild experience will bring leaders together to share and explore new ways sustainable design, construction, and operations can enable better buildings and better lives. Our audience lives sustainability and has always been passionate about both electric vehicles and technology innovation, making Greenbuild the perfect place to host this year’s Green Car Awards ceremony.”

The Greenbuild International Conference + Expo, November 10-12, features an all-virtual format with expanded education and high-demand topics including social equity, materials, circular economy, health and wellness, resilience, green building, corporate social responsibility and more. With world-renown keynotes including Christiana Figueres, Former Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and a key facilitator of the historic Paris Climate Agreement, Greenbuild 2020 will provide the tools, leaders and connections needed to move sustainability forward at a critical point in time.

ABOUT THE GREEN CAR AWARDS

Green Car Journal is the leading authority on the intersection of automobiles, energy, and the environment. Launched in 1992. Green Car Journal was recently honored with the 2020 Eddie Award for Best Consumer Automotive Issue by Folio: Magazine, the ‘bible’ of the magazine industry. The Green Car Awards™ program is an important part of Green Car Journal's mission to showcase environmental progress in the automotive field. Green Car of the Year®, Luxury Green Car of the Year™, Family Green Car of the Year™, Urban Green Car of the Year™, Green SUV of the Year™, Green Truck of the Year™, and the Green Car Awards™ are trademarks of Green Car Journal and RJ Cogan Specialty Publications Group, Inc.

ABOUT THE VIRTUAL GREENBUILD CONFERENCE + EXPO

