The rapid transition to remote working environments has created new opportunities for hackers and other bad actors to access and infiltrate companies' private networks. Even as companies navigate the financial and operational challenges of this year, they must also ensure robust, consistent security and cybersecurity protocols are in place.



The rapid transition to remote working environments has created new opportunities for hackers and other bad actors to access and infiltrate companies’ private networks. Even as companies navigate the financial and operational challenges of this year, they must also ensure robust, consistent security and cybersecurity protocols are in place.

In its latest webinar, PRGX addresses how companies can better protect their data privacy and security throughout the source-to-pay cycle. The webinar also outlines local and international laws impacting recovery audit vendors and the security measures PRGX has adopted as it shifts towards a preventative, real-time audit approach.

“As we move towards the adoption of real-time recovery audits that identify errors as they occur, cybersecurity measures will be critical to safeguarding valuable internal data and information,” said Wes Markeles, Senior Director, Security & Architect for PRGX. “Cybersecurity and data privacy are particularly important for companies operating on a global scale. These changes are largely why PRGX pursued and achieved ISO 27001 certification for its offices and sites around the globe.”

The webinar, which was hosted on Oct. 8, 2020, is available here: https://www.prgx.com/resources/evolution-of-data-privacy-security-across-source-to-pay/.

