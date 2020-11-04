New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rugged Electronics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961128/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Industrial Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.5% CAGR and reach US$4.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Handheld Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Rugged Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.



Rugged Hardware Devices Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR



In the global Rugged Hardware Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 204-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Crystal Group Inc.

DRS Technologies, Inc.

DT Research, Inc.

MobileDemand, L.C.

Mountain Secure Systems

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Xplore Technologies Corporation of America







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Rugged Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Electronics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Industrial Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Handheld Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Handheld Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Handheld Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Hardware

Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Rugged Hardware Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Hardware Devices

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Tracking Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Tracking Devices by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Tracking Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Defense by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Chemicals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemicals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Metal & Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Metal & Mining by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Metal & Mining by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Power Industry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Power Industry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Industry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Rugged Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Electronics

by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged

Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by Product

Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged Hardware

Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices,

Tracking Devices and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Electronics

by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining,

Power Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by End-Use -

Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power Industry

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power Industry and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld

Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged

Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices,

Tracking Devices and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal &

Mining, Power Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power

Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power Industry and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld

Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged

Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices,

Tracking Devices and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal &

Mining, Power Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power

Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power Industry and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld

Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged

Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices,

Tracking Devices and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal &

Mining, Power Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 59: China Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power

Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power Industry and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Rugged Electronics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld

Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged

Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices,

Tracking Devices and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal &

Mining, Power Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power

Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power Industry and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld

Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: France Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged

Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices,

Tracking Devices and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal &

Mining, Power Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 74: France Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power

Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power Industry and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld

Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged

Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices,

Tracking Devices and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal &

Mining, Power Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power

Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power Industry and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld

Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged

Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices,

Tracking Devices and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal &

Mining, Power Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power

Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power Industry and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Electronics

by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged

Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by Product

Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged Hardware

Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices,

Tracking Devices and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Rugged Electronics

by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining,

Power Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Rugged Electronics by End-Use -

Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power Industry

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rugged Electronics by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Defense,

Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power Industry and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld

Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rugged Electronics

by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged

Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rugged

Electronics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged Hardware

Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal &

Mining, Power Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rugged Electronics

by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining,

Power Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rugged

Electronics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power

Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld

Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rugged Electronics

by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged

Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rugged

Electronics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged Hardware

Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal &

Mining, Power Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rugged Electronics

by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining,

Power Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rugged

Electronics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power

Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 106: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld

Devices, Rugged Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for Rugged Electronics

by Product Type - Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged

Hardware Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Rugged

Electronics by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Industrial Devices, Handheld Devices, Rugged Hardware

Devices, Tracking Devices and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Rugged

Electronics by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal &

Mining, Power Industry and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for Rugged Electronics

by End-Use - Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining,

Power Industry and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Rugged

Electronics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Defense, Aerospace, Chemicals, Metal & Mining, Power

Industry and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 54

