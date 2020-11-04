SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-11-06
|Transaction type:
|SEK Credit
|Tender date:
|2020-11-06
|Time for submission of bids:
|10.30-11.00 (CEST)
|Payment date:
|2020-11-10
|Final repayment date
|2024-11-11
|Offered volume:
|50 billion SEK
|Minimum bid amount:
|10 million SEK
|Maximum bid amount:
|12.5 billion SEK
|Maximum number of bids from each participant:
|1
|Interest rate:
|0.00 %
|Additional interest rate:
|0.10 per cent
ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (46-8-6966970) BY 11.00
ON NOVEMBER 06 2020, AT THE LATEST. CONFIRMATION ON E-MAIL: eol@riksbank.se
Result of the auction will be published at 11.30 (CEST) on Tender date.
Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: