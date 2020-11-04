New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982541/?utm_source=GNW





Interxion, Facebook, Google, Globleconnect, Bulk Infrastructure, and Digiplex are prominent investors in the Denmark data center market. Denmark is attracting data center investments due to low latency, digital connectivity, and green energy. The country has a strong IoT network. In 2019, Teracom, a telecommunications firm, partnered with Loriot, an IoT infrastructure firm, to complete a nationwide IoT LoRaWAN network.



Copenhagen is one of the major data center hubs in Denmark. The city has over 20 facilities. 5G network coverage is likely to cover 90% of the market by 2025, which will witness increase in deployment of edge facilities across many major cities connected to hyperscale facilities operated in the country. Digiplex is estimated to build another facility in Denmark during the forecast period, which is predicted to reuse excess heat. The company’s facility in Copenhagen derives its mains power from certified renewable hydro and wind energy source.



The report considers the present scenario of the data center market in Denmark and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020?2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the market.



KEY DELIVERABLE

• An assessment of the data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

• Exhaustive insights into the impact of the COVID-19 on the Denmark data center market shares

• Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in the country

• Datacenter colocation market in Denmark

• Retail & wholesale colocation pricing in Denmark

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape and in-depth industry analysis. Insightful predictions about the Denmark data center market size during the forecast period

• Classification of the Denmark data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects of the market

• Presence of prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors

• A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market



REPORT COVERAGE:

This report offers an elaborative analysis of the Denmark data center investments in terms of infrastructure and geography. It discusses market sizing and estimation for different segments with respect to the investment in data centers. The segmentation includes:



By Infrastructure Type

• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

By IT Infrastructure

• Server

• Storage

• Network

By Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• Rack PDUs

• Others

By Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

o CRAC and CRAH

o Chiller Units

o Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers

o Evaporative Coolers

o Other Cooling Units

• Racks

• Others

By General Construction

• Building Development

• Installation and Commissioning Services

• Building Design

• Physical Security

• DCIM

By Tier Segments

• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

By Geography

• Copenhagen

• Other Cities



Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

• Atos

• Arista

• Broadcom

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise

• Dell Technologies

• Cisco

• NetApp

• Huawei

• IBM

• Lenovo



Construction Service Providers

• Gotlieb Paludan Architects

• Aarsleff

• Exyte

• Cowi

• Mthojgaard

• Novenco

• Soren Jensen

• Ramboll

• Mace

• Mercury

• Caverion



Support Infrastructure Providers

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Climaveneta

• Kinolt

• Eaton

• Legrand

• MTU Onsite Energy

• Socomec

• Kohler SDMO

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv

• Rittal

• Stulz

• Riello UPS



Data Center Investors

• GlobalConnect

• Digiplex

• Google

• Facebook

• Bulk

• Interxion



TARGET AUDIENCE:

• Datacenter Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

• Datacenter Construction Contractors

• Datacenter Infrastructure Providers

• New Entrants

• Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

• Corporate and Governments Agencies



WHY PURCHASE THIS REPORT?

• To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the industry.

• To focus on the niche industry.

• To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data.

• To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices.

• To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis of the revenue and growth projections of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982541/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001