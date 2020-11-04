New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "South Africa Brake Pad Market By Vehicle Type, By Top 5 Part Numbers, By Company, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05972088/?utm_source=GNW

Demand for brake pads in the country is arising from both OEM and aftermarket segments due to the presence of light vehicle production facility and expanding fleet of light vehicles in the country.



Growing demand for efficient braking system at high speed to minimize the vehicle’s stopping distance to increase vehicle safety is also augmenting demand for brake pads. Implementation of technologically advanced smart braking products in light vehicles will also fuel the growth of brake pad market in the country over the course of next five years.

South Africa brake pad market can be segmented based on vehicle type, by brake pad part number, and by company.In terms of vehicle type, passenger car segment accounted for the largest share in 2019 and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years due to increasing demand for high-speed passenger cars with efficient braking system and expanding passenger car fleet in South Africa.



Safeline Brakes, ATE Brakes, Bosch Auto Parts, Alfa Brakes, Hi-Q (Sangsin), and Bendix (MAT Holdings) are some of the major leading players operating in South Africa brake pad market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast South Africa brake pad market size.

• To classify and forecast South Africa brake pad market based on vehicle type, by part number, by company.

• To identify drivers and challenges for South Africa brake pad market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for South Africa brake pad market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in South Africa brake pad market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of brake pad players across South Africa.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across South Africa.

The analyst calculated South Africa brake pad market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Brake pad manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to brake pad market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, South Africa brake pad market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Vehicle Type:

o Passenger Car

o Light Commercial Vehicle

• Market, by Part Number:



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in South Africa brake pad market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

