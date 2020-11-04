New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Malaysia Air Conditioner Market By Product Type, By End Use Sector, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05972083/?utm_source=GNW



Malaysia air conditioner market is projected to witness a CAGR of more than 11% during 2021 – 2025, and thereby, surpass $ 1.3 billion by 2025. Anticipated growth in the market is attributed to expanding population, growing disposable income, and increasingly affordable product offerings. Also, due to the increasing product offerings at the e-commerce platforms and easy financing schemes are boosting the use of air conditioners among lower middle class and middle-class income families in Malaysia. Moreover, rising demand from the commercial sector is also driving the country’s air conditioner market. Additionally, changing climatic conditions and construction of inbuilt air conditioner and energy-efficient buildings are the other factors expected to drive Malaysia air conditioner market during forecast period.

Based on the product type, Malaysia air conditioner market is segmented into Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and Others (Portable, Floor Standing, etc.). As of 2019, Split type air conditioner category held the largest share in Malaysia air conditioners market and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years.

Based on the region, Malaysia air conditioner market is bifurcated into Central Region, East Region, Northern Region, East Coast Region, and Southern Region.Until 2019, Central Region accounted for the largest market share in Malaysia air conditioners market due to its better living standards, urbanization and increasing population.



However, other regions are expected to witness faster growth in the coming years during the forecast period.

Based on the End Use segmentation, Malaysia air conditioner market is categorized into the Residential Sector and Commercial/Industrial Sector.Residential air conditioner segment garnered the maximum share in Malaysia air conditioner market due to rapidly growing population, household expenditure and income levels of the middle-class population.



However, VRFs and chiller type air conditioner are also witnessing higher demand from the big commercial spaces such as malls, offices, and institutions due to higher energy efficiency.

Some of the leading manufactures in Malaysia air conditioner market Include Daikin Malaysia Sdn.Bhd, Midea Scott & English Electronics Sdn Bhd, Haier Electrical Appliances (M) Sdn.



Bhd., Hitachi Sales (Malaysia) Sdn., Mitsubishi Electric Sales Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) Sdn, Panasonic Malaysia Sdn Bhd., LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd., Carrier (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025

The objective of the Study:

• To analyze and forecast the market size of the Malaysia air conditioner market.

• To classify and forecast Malaysia air conditioner market based on Product Type, End-Use Sector and Region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Malaysia air conditioner market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Malaysia air conditioner market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Malaysia air conditioner market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of air conditioner manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and the presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of the Malaysia air conditioner market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various applications across various end-user segments were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Air Conditioner sellers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to air conditioner market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end-users, etc. besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Malaysia Air Conditioner Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type

o Split Air Conditioners

o VRFs Air Conditioners

o Chillers Air Conditioners

o Window Air Conditioners

o Others (Portable, Floor Standing etc.)

• Market, By End-Use Sector

o Residential

o Commercial/Industrial

• Market, By Region:

o Central Region

o East Region

o Northern Region

o East Coast Region

o Southern Region



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Malaysia Air Conditioner Market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of the direct and indirect sales channel.

