In FY 2020, India electric two-wheeler market stood around 152 thousand units in volume terms and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during FY 2021 – FY 2026.Government of India is continuously emphasising on increasing the sales of clean energy vehicles in the country.



According to WHO, air pollution is the becoming one of the leading causes of death in developing countries with deteriorating air quality.As a result of which, the county’s government is offering subsidies on the purchase of electric two-wheeler by introducing schemes like Fame-1 and Fame-2.



Furthermore, low speed electric two-wheeler does not require any registration from transport authority of the country, which is anticipated to positively influence the growth in the India electric two-wheeler market during the forecast period.



India electric two-wheeler market can be classified on the basis of battery type, vehicle type, voltage capacity and by region.Based on the battery type, the market can be segmented into Lithium-Ion and Lead Acid.



Lead Acid accounted for the largest share and the segment will continue to dominate during the forecast period as well. However, the penetration of Lithium-Ion segment is also expected to increase at a rapid pace in the coming years.



In terms of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into electric scooter and electric motorcycle.Electric scooter segment is dominating the electric two-wheeler market across the country and this trend is expected to continue over the course of next five years.



Major players operating in India electric two-wheeler market include Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, Ampere Vehicles, Electrotherm India (Yo Bikes), among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Period: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026



Objective of the Study:



• To assess the demand-supply scenario of electric two-wheeler, which covers production, demand and supply of electric two-wheelers, across India.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of electric two-wheeler market.

• To classify and forecast India electric two-wheeler market based on battery type, vehicle type, voltage capacity, and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India electric two-wheeler market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India electric two-wheeler.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for electric two-wheeler.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of India electric two-wheeler.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of electric two-wheeler players operating in India.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined product offerings and regional presence of all major electric two-wheeler suppliers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size for India electric two-wheeler by using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers’ volume sales data for different applications, was recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analysing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, company websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Electric two-wheeler manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to electric two-wheeler

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as electric two-wheeler manufacturers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, India electric two-wheeler market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Vehicle Type:

o Electric Scooter

o Electric Motorcycle

• Market, By Battery Type:

o Lead Acid

o Lithium Ion

• Market, By Voltage Capacity:

o 48-59V

o 60-72V

o 73-96V

o Above 96V

• Market, by Region:

o North

o West

o South

o East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Electric two-wheeler.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

