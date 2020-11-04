NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Hotel Management announces the annual “Thirty Under 30” list, showcasing the hospitality industry’s rising talent.



Each year, Hotel Management opens up its call for nominations to the greater industry in order to capture true rising talent that deserves widespread recognition for their dedication to the field. Nominees must be 29 years old or younger as of Dec. 31, 2020, currently work at any level in a hotel field (operations, management, ownership, technology, asset management, consulting, training, sales & marketing), have completed a significant project for his or her hotel or organization and be recognized by leaders of his or her own hotel or organization as an emerging leader.

This year, more than 100 nominations were received and 30 professionals were chosen by Hotel Management’s senior editorial staff for their outstanding achievements. They include:

1. Rofi Ahmed, Senior Property Accountant, Prism Hotels & Resorts, Murphy, Texas

2. Brandan Alcorn, Complex Sales Manager, SpringHill Suites Denver Airport and Fairfield Inn & Suites Denver Airport

3. James Allen, Operations Manager/GM, Delta Lodging Co., Cleveland, Miss.

4. Courtney Barber, All-Purpose Manager, Homewood Suites by Hilton Greensboro (N.C.) Airport and Embassy Suites by Hilton Greensboro Airport

5. Nicole Beck, Director of Sales, Hyatt Place Huntsville/Research Park, Huntsville, Ala.

6. Kendall Burrus, Director of Investments, Stonehill Strategic Capital, Atlanta

7. Jenna Coene, Assistant GM, Embassy Suites by Hilton Lexington/UK Coldstream, Lexington, Ky.

8. Neal Fennelly, Rooms Division Manager in Training, Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

9. JaKaye Garth, Director of Sales, Thoroughbred Hospitality Group, Somerset, Ky.

10. Adrianna Gautam, Operations Manager, Interessant Hotel & Resort Management, Orlando

11. Kristen Gluch, Manager of Treasury Services, Hersha Hospitality Management, Harrisburg, Pa.

12. Jordan Gonzalez, Assistant Front-Office Manager, Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville SE Murfreesboro

13. Will Green, Dual Director of Sales, Hampton Inn & Suites Columbia (Md.) South and the SpringHill Suites Columbia

14. Grace Jensen, Director of Brand Management – Trend Hotels & Suite, My Place Hotels of America, Aberdeen S.D.

15. Noelle Johnston, Front-Office Manager, Hilton Fort Collins (Colo.)

16. Dustin Kline, VP, Chartres Lodging Group, San Francisco

17. Adrien Lahoussaye, Head of Content and Innovation, Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, Singapore

18. Natalie McGrath, Email Marketing Manager, Hersha Hospitality Management, Philadelphia

19. Carter Miller, Corporate Analyst, Revenue Strategy, Aimbridge Hospitality, Dallas

20. Mark Noe, Risk Manager, PM Hotel Group, Chevy Chase, Md.

21. Miraj Patel, President, Wayside Investment Group, Houston

22. Raj Patel, Managing Member and CEO, Valiant Hotels, Carbondale, IL

23. Emily Pearce, Task Force Manager, KM Hotels, Alexandria, Va.

24. Alec Sherman, Director of Asset Management, TBC Hotels, The Bernstein Companies, Washington, D.C.

25. Irvan Sutiono, Manager, Investments and Compliance, Compass Hospitality, Bangkok

26. Jonathan Sweet, GM, Fairfield by Marriott Roanoke (Va.) Hollins

27. Austin Thull, Corporate GM, Aimbridge Hospitality, Plano, Texas

28. Hannah Tobin, Recruitment Specialist/Internship Director, Aimbridge Hospitality, Addison, Texas

29. Benjamin Tran, Director of Revenue, TMH Management, Tampa, Fla.

30. Tiare Wolfgramm, GM, Hampton Inn & Suites West Jordan (Utah)

“The members of this year’s Thirty Under 30 class have faced challenges that none of them ever could have imagined, but they’ve persevered with determination and hard work,” said Elaine Simon, Senior Managing Editor with Questex Hospitality and Hotel Management. “We are proud to recognize them for their achievements in the midst of the upheaval the world is experiencing. The industry is primed for a strong future in the hands of these young hoteliers.”

The 2020 Thirty Under 30 winners are featured in the October print issue of Hotel Management. Visit www.hotelmanagement.net to learn more.

Hotel Management’s 2020 “Thirty Under 30” Awards are sponsored by DIRECTV HOSPITALITY.

