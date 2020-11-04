New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India In-vitro Fertilization Market By Technique, By Product, By Donor, By Infertility, By Embryo, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05972090/?utm_source=GNW



India in-vitro fertilization market is forecast to grow at a formidable rate of around 13% and surpass $ 1 billion market by FY 2026.The country’s in-vitro fertilization market is driven by improving healthcare infrastructure and rising availability of modern healthcare facilities at affordable prices.



This fact is also giving rise to medical tourism thereby propelling the in-vitro fertilization market in the country.Additionally, changing lifestyle patterns are leading to various diseases such as PCOS and other kinds of reproductive diseases.



Furthermore, increasing number of single super specialty hospitals is projected to fuel the market over the next few years. Besides, growing awareness towards male infertility in the country is expected to positively influence the market over the next few years.



The India in-vitro fertilization market is segmented based on technique, product, donor, infertility, embryo, end user, and region .Based on technique, the market can be split into ICSI IVF and Non-ICSI/Traditional IVF.



The ICSI IVF segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.This can be ascribed to the benefits associated with this technique such as better fertilization and minimization of multi-nucleation since only one sperm and one egg is involved in this technique.



Additionally, there is no acrosome reaction taking place in this technique.Based on end user, the market can be categorized into fertility clinics, hospitals and others.



The fertility clinics segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the growing consumer preference for availing treatment at these facilities. Additionally, growing penetration of fertility clinics & centers chains is further expected to fuel the market growth through FY2026.



Major players operating in the India in-vitro fertilization market include Merck India (Merck KGaA), Origio India Pvt. Ltd. (Cooper Surgical), IMV India Pvt. Ltd (Hamilton Thorne, Ltd.), Thermo Fisher Scientific India Pvt. Ltd., Travancore Trade Links (Vitrolife AB), Cook Medical India, Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Max Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Olympus Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Fujifilm India Private Limited and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022–FY2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of India in-vitro fertilization market.

• To classify and forecast India in-vitro fertilization market based on technique, products, donor, infertility, embryo, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India in-vitro fertilization market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India in-vitro fertilization market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India in-vitro fertilization market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India in-vitro fertilization market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of fertility centers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of India in-vitro fertilization market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• In-vitro fertilization fertility centers, hospitals/clinics and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to in-vitro fertilization

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as fertility centers, hospitals and clinics, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India in-vitro fertilization market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Technique:

o ICSI

o Non-ICSI/ Traditional IVF

• Market, By Products:

o IVF Culture Media

o ICSI Machine

o IVF Incubators

o Cryosystem

o Others

• Market, By Donor:

o Fresh Non-Donor

o Frozen Non-Donor

o Frozen Donor

o Fresh Donor

• Market, By Infertility:

o Male

o Female

• Market, By Embryo:

o Fresh Embryo

o Frozen-thawed Embryo

• Market, By End User:

o Fertility Clinics

o Hospitals

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North

o South

o East

o West



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India in-vitro fertilization market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

