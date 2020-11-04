November 4, 2020; Copenhagen, Denmark;
Interim Report for the First Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Highlights
·Announcement of plan to transition Arzerra® (ofatumumab) to an oncology access program for chronic lymphocytic leukemia patients in the U.S.
“Genmab continued to deliver on the promise of improving the lives of patients, with multiple regulatory milestones for Genmab-created products under development by our partners, including the exciting U.S. FDA’s approval of Kesimpta and the 8th U.S. FDA approval for DARZALEX,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. “During the first nine months of 2020, with our solid financial footing Genmab has continued its focused investment in advancing its proprietary antibody product pipeline and building its capabilities as we evolve into a fully integrated biotech.”
Financial Performance First Nine Months of 2020
Outlook
Genmab is maintaining its 2020 financial guidance published on August 20, 2020.
Conference Call
Genmab will hold a conference call in English to discuss the results for the first nine months of 2020 today, Wednesday, November 4, at 6:00 pm CET, 5:00 pm GMT or 12:00 pm EST. To join the call dial
+1 646 741 3167 (U.S. participants) or +44 2071 928338 (international participants) and provide conference code 7839599.
A live and archived webcast of the call and relevant slides will be available at www.genmab.com/investors.
Contact:
Marisol Peron, Corporate Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations
T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com
For Investor Relations:
Andrew Carlsen, Senior Director, Investor Relations
T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com
The Interim Report contains forward looking statements. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in the Interim Report nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.
Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo®; HexaBody®; HexaBody in combination with the HexaBody logo®; DuoHexaBody®; HexElect®; and UniBody®. Arzerra®, Kesimpta® and Sensoready® are trademarks of Novartis AG or its affiliates. DARZALEX® and DARZALEX FASPRO™ are trademarks of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV. TEPEZZA® is a trademark of Horizon Therapeutics plc.
Download the full Interim Report for the First Nine Months of 2020 on attachment or at www.genmab.com/investors.
CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122
Genmab A/S
Kalvebod Brygge 43
1560 Copenhagen V
Denmark
Attachment
Genmab A/S
Copenhagen V, DENMARK
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: