New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Animal Vaccine Market By Animal Type, By Technology, By Disease, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05972089/?utm_source=GNW



India animal vaccine market is projected to reach $ 232 million by FY 2026.India is the fourth largest chicken producer in the world and is among the leading exporters of high quality poultry products to various countries.



Besides, India is also the third largest producer of eggs and per capita availability of eggs is increasing on year-on-year basis in the country.Thus, with the increase in the availability of chicken, eggs and other poultry products, the requirement of maintaining the quality and health of these products has increased, which has led to the growth in the animal vaccine market.



Another major factor that has contributed to the market growth is the increasing number of diseases in animals such as rabies, coccidiosis, swine pneumonia and many others.The market is also gaining traction due to the increasing government initiatives.



One of the recent government initiatives was the announcement of National Animal Disease Control Programme with a total outlay of around USD1.8 billion (INR 13,343 crore). The sole motive of the programme is 100% vaccination of 530 million animals including buffalos, sheep, pigs, etc., all over the country and eradication of livestock diseases by FY 2030.



India animal vaccine market is segmented on the basis of animal type, technology, disease, route of administration, distribution channel, and region.Based on animal type the market is further segmented into livestock, swine, poultry, companion animals, and others.



Amongst these, livestock segment dominated the market in FY 2020 and the segment is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. India is one of the top producers of chicken and eggs in the world.

Major companies in India animal vaccine market include Zoetis, Inc., Elanco India Private Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Ceva Sante Animale SA, Bio-med Inc, Globion India Private Limited, Biovet Private Limited, Brilliant Bio Pharma Pvt Ltd, Hester Biosciences Limited, Indovax Pvt. Ltd., among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of India animal vaccine market from FY2016 to FY2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India animal vaccine market from FY2021 to FY2026.

• To classify and forecast India animal vaccine market based on animal type, technology, disease, route of administration, distribution channel, region, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India animal vaccine market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India animal vaccine market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India animal vaccine market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India animal vaccine market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India animal vaccine market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India animal vaccine market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.



The analyst calculated the market size of India animal vaccine market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Animal vaccine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to animal vaccine

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as vaccine manufacturers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India animal vaccine market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Animal Type:

o Livestock

o Swine

o Poultry

o Companion Animals

o Others

• Market, By Technology:

o Inactive Vaccine

o Live Attenuated Vaccine

o Toxoid Vaccine

o Recombinant Vaccine

o Others

• Market, By Disease:

o Foot and Mouth Disease

o New Castle Disease

o Infectious Bronchitis

o Infectious Bursal Disease

o Fowl Pox

o Rabies

o Others

• Market, By Route of Administration:

o Subcutaneous

o Intramuscular

o Intraocular

o Oral

o Others

• Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Veterinary Hospitals

o Veterinary Clinics

o Pharmacies

• Market, By Region:

o North

o East

o West

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India animal vaccine market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05972089/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001