New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market By Product, By Technology, By Class of Drug, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05972087/?utm_source=GNW



India therapeutic drug monitoring market is forecast to grow from an estimated $ 85 million in FY 2021 to $ 119 million by FY 2026 owing to the rising need of maintaining the drug levels in blood for prevention of diseases. Therapeutic drug monitoring is the practice of monitoring drug levels in the blood and maintaining them to an optimum level with the motive of preventing diseases, eradicating toxicity and many other health-related issues.



India therapeutic drug monitoring market has been gaining traction over years due to the increase in Indian population, especially the old age population.Precision medicines have been taking over normal medicines over the last few years, which has also led to the growth of the market.



Furthermore, increasing government funding and novel product launches have fueled the market growth. However, scarcity of competent skillset is expected to hamper the market growth over the course of next five years.



India therapeutic drug monitoring market is segmented into product, technology, class of drug, end user, and region.The technology segment is further divided into immunoassays, chromatography-ms and others, out of which, immunoassays segment is expected to dominate the market in FY2021 as it is a precise method and gives more specific results compared to other technologies.



Another driving factor of the segment is that it requires minimal maintenance and skills for operation.



The major players operating in India therapeutic drug monitoring market are Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd, Abbott India Limited, bioMérieux India, Bio-Rad laboratories India Pvt.Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers India, Randox Laboratories (India) Private Limited, Sekisui Chemical India Private Limited, amongst others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: FY2016 - FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022 - FY2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and estimate the market size of India therapeutic drug monitoring market from FY2016 to FY2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India therapeutic drug monitoring market from FY2020 to FY2026.

• To classify and forecast India therapeutic drug monitoring market based on product, technology, class of drug, end user, region and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India therapeutic drug monitoring market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India therapeutic drug monitoring market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India therapeutic drug monitoring market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for India therapeutic drug monitoring market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India therapeutic drug monitoring market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India therapeutic drug monitoring market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of market players operating across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of India therapeutic drug monitoring market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• End users, hospitals, laboratories and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to therapeutic drug monitoring

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India therapeutic drug monitoring market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product:

o Consumables

o Equipment

• Market, By Technology:

o Immunoassays

o Chromatography-Ms

o Others

• Market, By Class of Drug:

o Antiepileptic Drugs

o Antiarrhythmic Drugs

o Immunosuppressant Drugs

o Antibiotic Drugs

o Others

• Market, By End User:

o Hospital

o Private Labs

• Market, By Region:

o North

o East

o West

o South



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India therapeutic drug monitoring market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05972087/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001