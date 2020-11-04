Ress Life Investments A/S

Holbergsgade 14, 2 tv

DK-1057 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 4 November 2020

Corporate Announcement 40/2020

Ress Life Investments A/S publishes portfolio data as per 30 September 2020

Ress Life Investments A/S hereby publishes portfolio overview for the benefit of the company’s shareholders.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hagerud@resscapital.com

Tel + 46 8 545 282 09

Note: The terms for subscription of shares, minimum subscription amount and redemption of shares are provided in the Articles of Association, Information Brochure and in the Key Investment Information Document (KIID) available on the Company's website, www.resslifeinvestments.com.





As per 30 September 2020, the number of life insurance policies owned is 330. The total face value of the portfolio is 838 million USD. Actual total number of maturities in the portfolio was 48, while the expected number was 41.3.

Portfolio composition as of 2020-09-30

Top 10 Carriers Weight % of portfolio value Lincoln National Life Insurance Company 14.2% John Hancock Life Insurance Company USA 14.0% C.M. Life Insurance Company 8.9% Transamerica Life Insurance Company 8.4% Brighthouse Life Insurance Company 5.4% Talcott Resolution Life and Annuity Insurance Company 4.6% Protective Life Insurance Company 4.6% Equitable Life Insurance Company 4.0% Pacific Life Insurance Company 2.8% American General Life Insurance Company 2.3%





Carrier Rating Weight % of face value A++ 8.1% A+ 55.2% A 28.4% A- 2.3% B++ 4.2% B+ 1.0% B- 0.3% C++ 0.6%





Top 10 States Weight % of face value CA 13.8% FL 11.3% NY 9.7% PA 8.1% TX 5.6% OH 5.1% AZ 4.9% IL 4.8% MO 4.5% NJ 3.6%









Face Group Weight % of face value 100,000-250,000 0.1% 250,001-500,000 3.2% 500,001-1,000,000 9.3% 1,000,001-2,000,000 14.1% 2,000,001-3,000,000 10.4% 3,000,001-5,000,000 26.0% 5,000,001-10,000,000 27.9% 10,000,001-15,000,000 7.2% 15,000,001- 1.9%





Age Group Weight % of face value < 65 5.5% 65 - 69 13.0% 70 - 74 17.6% 75 - 79 17.6% 80 - 84 27.3% 85 - 89 12.7% 90 - 94 5.8% 95 < 0.6%





Gender Weight % of face value Female 19.1% Male 65.0% Joint 16.0%

