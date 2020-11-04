JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ-FRPH)
Third Quarter Consolidated Results of Operations
Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $5,455,000 or $.57 per share versus $2,001,000 or $.20 per share in the same period last year. The third quarter of 2020 was impacted by the following items:
Loss from discontinued operations for the third quarter of 2019 was ($13,000) or $.00 per share. The third quarter of 2019 included a $144,000 realized gain on bonds called early.
Third Quarter Segment Operating Results
Asset Management Segment:
Most of the Asset Management Segment was reclassified to discontinued operations leaving two commercial properties as well as Cranberry Run, which we purchased in the first quarter of 2019, and 1801 62nd Street which joined this segment on April 1 of 2019 and sold this quarter. Cranberry Run is a five-building industrial park in Harford County, MD totaling 268,010 square feet of industrial/ flex space and at quarter end was 78.6% leased and occupied. Total revenues in this segment were $721,000, up $291,000 or 67.7%, over the same period last year. Operating profit was $35,000, up $195,000 from an operating loss of ($160,000) in the same quarter last year due to 1801 62nd St being fully leased and occupied, improved leasing at Cranberry offset by the sale of 7030 Dorsey Road in June 2019.
Mining Royalty Lands Segment:
Total revenues in this segment were $2,507,000 versus $2,302,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit in this segment was $2,238,000, an increase of $179,000 versus $2,059,000 in the same period last year.
Development Segment:
The Development segment is responsible for (i) seeking out and identifying opportunistic purchases of income producing warehouse/office buildings, and (ii) developing our non-income producing properties into income production.
With respect to ongoing projects:
Stabilized Joint Venture Segment:
Dock 79’s average residential occupancy for the quarter was 93.29%, and at the end of the quarter, Dock 79’s residential units were 90.49% leased and 94.43% occupied. This quarter, 52.31% of expiring leases renewed with no increase in rent due to the mandated rent freeze on renewals in DC. Net Operating Income this quarter for this segment was $1,634,000, down $215,000 or 11.63% compared to the same quarter last year. Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 66% ownership.
In July 2019, the Company completed a like-kind exchange by reinvesting $6,000,000 into a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) known as CS1031 Hickory Creek DST. The DST owns a 294-unit garden-style apartment community known as Hickory Creek consisting of 19 three-story apartment buildings containing 273,940 rentable square feet. Hickory Creek was constructed in 1984 and substantially renovated in 2016 and is located in suburban Richmond, Virginia. The Company is 26.649% beneficial owner and receives monthly distributions. Third quarter distributions were $86,000. The project is a qualified 1031 like-kind exchange investment and will defer $790,000 in taxes associated with the sales of 7030 Dorsey Road and 1502 Quarry Drive.
Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic is having an extraordinary impact on the world economy and the markets in which we operate. As an essential business, we have continued to operate throughout the pandemic in accordance with White House guidance and orders issued by state and local authorities. We have implemented social distancing and other measures to protect the health of our employees and customers. While we recognize the importance of social distancing, stay at home and telework measures to protect human health, as long as the rules and regulations related to the pandemic remain in place, they may adversely affect our business. The effects on our business include but are not limited to: our retail tenants will not being able to operate at capacity and retail leasing demand may be dampened as such; we will not be able to raise rents on renewals in Washington, D.C.; and any mandated interruption in construction could negatively affect our construction costs on development projects. We are negotiating with our retail tenants on rent abatements and cash flow adjustments that will adversely affect our NOI. We anticipate that the pandemic will continue to have negative impacts on the overall economy that is likely to have a negative impact on many of our tenants. During this period, we will continue to fulfill our duty to operate while managing our business in a prudent fashion.
Nine Months Consolidated Results of Operations.
Net income for first nine months of 2020 was $11,222,000 or $1.16 per share versus $13,724,000 or $1.38 per share in the same period last year. Income from discontinued operations for the first nine months of 2019 was $6,849,000 or $.69 per share. Income from continuing operations increased $4,252,000 or 66% and was impacted by the following items:
Nine Months Segment Operating Results
Asset Management Segment:
Most of the Asset Management Segment was reclassified to discontinued operations leaving two commercial properties as well as Cranberry Run, which we purchased in the first quarter of 2019, and 1801 62nd Street which joined this segment on April 1 of 2019, but was sold in July 2020. Cranberry Run is a five-building industrial park in Harford County, MD totaling 268,010 square feet of industrial/ flex space and at quarter end was 78.6% leased and occupied. Total revenues in this segment were $2,089,000, up $356,000 or 20.5%, over the same period last year. Operating loss was ($38,000), down $199,000 from an operating loss of ($237,000) in the same period last year due to higher allocation of corporate expenses.
Mining Royalty Lands Segment:
Total revenues in this segment were $7,094,000 versus $7,164,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit in this segment was $6,252,000, a decrease of $230,000 versus $6,482,000 in the same period last year. The primary reason for this decrease is that we are no longer receiving double minimums at our Lake Louisa property, because our tenant, Cemex, received its final permit to begin mining the property in July 2019.
Stabilized Joint Venture Segment:
Dock 79’s average residential occupancy for the first nine months was 92.80%, and at the end of the third quarter, Dock 79’s residential units were 90.49% leased and 94.43% occupied. For the first nine months, 56.22% of expiring leases renewed with an average increase in rent on those renewals of 0.41% due to the mandated rent freeze on renewals that went into effect in March. Net Operating Income for this segment was $5,100,000, down $246,000 or 4.6% compared to the same period last year. Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 66% ownership.
Distributions for Hickory Creek were $254,000 for the first nine months. The project is a qualified 1031 like-kind exchange investment in a Delaware Statutory Trust of which the Company is a 26.659% beneficial owner.
Summary and Outlook
As we have settled into a post-COVID world, we remain fortunate and pleasantly surprised with how well our assets have responded. Aggregates royalties this quarter were well ahead of the same period last year, and we are now only 1% off of last year’s record numbers through the first nine months. And like last year, the royalties we have collected through the first nine months exceed the royalties we collected in any entire year prior to 2017. Unrelated to any mining activity, Lee County exercised their option to buy 87 acres from our quarry in Ft. Myers for $2.2 million in order to extend Alico Road and ease traffic in the area. This road extension will benefit any second life developments on our property once the reserves are depleted.
The lease up of the Maren continues to exceed our expectations. The building received its final certificate of occupancy at the end of September and is now officially “complete.” We signed 91 leases this past quarter and moved in 125 tenants. At quarter end, the building was 76% leased and 69% occupied, putting us within shouting distance of stabilization.
Unfortunately for Dock 79, the rent freeze on renewals was extended through the end of the year. Because our apartments come up for renewal two months prior to the end of the lease, we will not have the ability to increase rent on renewals for the rest of the year. In all likelihood the first quarter of 2021 will be affected as well. The current environment is less than ideal for our three retail tenants, but they are all currently open and serving customers. Occupancy remains above 90% and renewals are still in line with where they were in a pre-COVID world. We believe that the rapid lease-up of the Maren and the continued success of Dock 79 speak to the quality of these assets and the desirability of their location. Despite major construction and no baseball, waterfront real estate still demands a premium, and as working from home becomes more and more common, it is possible that the environment afforded by these assets has only served to increase their appeal.
Industrial has responded well to the pandemic, as evidenced by the sale in July of 1801 62nd Street at Hollander Business Park for $12.3 million. We had no issues with tenants paying rent and do not expect to. We had some concerns regarding our office tenants, but every tenant is currently paying rent and the only issue we had with back rent is one tenant who owes $6,500 for the month of April.
We are half a year into this pandemic, and we have been very fortunate. Our assets have performed nearly as well and sometimes better than they did a year ago. But while the people of this country have gotten used to life during a pandemic, COVID-19 as an economic factor may just be ramping up. Government intervention has shielded people and businesses from some of the financial realities of this disease, and as that well of assistance starts to dry up, it is possible that the second wave of the disease may be the first wave of real economic distress. We have yet to see any reason why our assets will not continue to perform well during this unusual time, but we have the safety net of a conservative balance sheet and substantial cash reserves to tide us over if they do. Regardless of what is happening right now or in the near future, we believe strongly in the long run viability of our business and its assets. The money we put back into it in the form of share buybacks is representative of that. To that end, during the first nine months of 2020, the Company repurchased 379,809 shares at an average cost of $41.30 per share.
Conference Call
FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of a residential apartment building.
FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
|SEPTEMBER 30,
|SEPTEMBER 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenues:
|Lease revenue
|$
|3,591
|3,581
|10,636
|10,796
|Mining lands lease revenue
|2,507
|2,302
|7,094
|7,164
|Total Revenues
|6,098
|5,883
|17,730
|17,960
|Cost of operations:
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|1,438
|1,431
|4,406
|4,390
|Operating expenses
|892
|952
|2,598
|2,744
|Property taxes
|706
|740
|2,089
|2,206
|Management company indirect
|844
|670
|2,208
|1,872
|Corporate expenses
|637
|732
|2,850
|1,928
|Total cost of operations
|4,517
|4,525
|14,151
|13,140
|Total operating profit
|1,581
|1,358
|3,579
|4,820
|Net investment income, including realized gains of $55, $144, $297 and $591, respectively
|1,814
|2,019
|5,915
|5,813
|Interest expense
|(46
|)
|(129
|)
|(142
|)
|(989
|)
|Equity in loss of joint ventures
|(1,788
|)
|(746
|)
|(3,773
|)
|(1,282
|)
|Gain on sale of real estate
|5,732
|126
|9,329
|662
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|7,293
|2,628
|14,908
|9,024
|Provision for income taxes
|2,022
|726
|4,161
|2,529
|Income from continuing operations
|5,271
|1,902
|10,747
|6,495
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net
|—
|(13
|)
|—
|6,849
|Net income
|5,271
|1,889
|10,747
|13,344
|Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(184
|)
|(112
|)
|(475
|)
|(380
|)
|Net income attributable to the Company
|$
|5,455
|2,001
|11,222
|13,724
|Earnings per common share:
|Income from continuing operations-
|Basic
|$
|0.55
|0.19
|1.11
|0.66
|Diluted
|$
|0.55
|0.19
|1.11
|0.65
|Discontinued operations-
|Basic
|$
|—
|—
|—
|0.69
|Diluted
|$
|—
|—
|—
|0.69
|Net income attributable to the Company-
|Basic
|$
|0.57
|0.20
|1.16
|1.39
|Diluted
|$
|0.57
|0.20
|1.16
|1.38
|Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing:
|-basic earnings per common share
|9,517
|9,843
|9,646
|9,903
|-diluted earnings per common share
|9,545
|9,886
|9,681
|9,945
FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
|September 30
|December 31
|Assets:
|2020
|2019
|Real estate investments at cost:
|Land
|$
|80,494
|84,383
|Buildings and improvements
|141,146
|147,019
|Projects under construction
|2,442
|1,056
|Total investments in properties
|224,082
|232,458
|Less accumulated depreciation and depletion
|33,684
|30,271
|Net investments in properties
|190,398
|202,187
|Real estate held for investment, at cost
|9,101
|8,380
|Investments in joint ventures
|167,586
|160,452
|Net real estate investments
|367,085
|371,019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|46,289
|26,607
|Cash held in escrow
|15,259
|186
|Accounts receivable, net
|923
|546
|Investments available for sale at fair value
|104,624
|137,867
|Unrealized rents
|530
|554
|Deferred costs
|921
|890
|Other assets
|499
|479
|Total assets
|$
|536,130
|538,148
|Liabilities:
|Secured notes payable
|$
|89,027
|88,925
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|3,052
|2,431
|Other liabilities
|1,886
|1,978
|Deferred revenue
|609
|790
|Federal and state income taxes payable
|164
|504
|Deferred income taxes
|52,532
|50,111
|Deferred compensation
|1,240
|1,436
|Tenant security deposits
|314
|328
|Total liabilities
|148,824
|146,503
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity:
|Common stock, $.10 par value 25,000,000 shares authorized,
9,481,638 and 9,817,429 shares issued
and outstanding, respectively
|948
|982
|Capital in excess of par value
|56,690
|57,705
|Retained earnings
|313,103
|315,278
|Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
|996
|923
|Total shareholders’ equity
|371,737
|374,888
|Noncontrolling interest MRP
|15,569
|16,757
|Total equity
|387,306
|391,645
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|536,130
|538,148
Asset Management Segment:
|Three months ended September 30
|(dollars in thousands)
|2020
|%
|2019
|%
|Change
|%
|Lease revenue
|$
|721
|100.0
|%
|430
|100.0
|%
|291
|67.7
|%
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|137
|19.0
|%
|154
|35.8
|%
|(17
|)
|-11.0
|%
|Operating expenses
|139
|19.3
|%
|108
|25.1
|%
|31
|28.7
|%
|Property taxes
|43
|5.9
|%
|70
|16.3
|%
|(27
|)
|-38.6
|%
|Management company indirect
|202
|28.0
|%
|90
|20.9
|%
|112
|124.4
|%
|Corporate expense
|165
|22.9
|%
|168
|39.1
|%
|(3
|)
|-1.8
|%
|Cost of operations
|686
|95.1
|%
|590
|137.2
|%
|96
|16.3
|%
|Operating profit
|$
|35
|4.9
|%
|(160
|)
|-37.2
|%
|195
|-121.9
|%
Mining Royalty Lands Segment:
|Three months ended September 30
|(dollars in thousands)
|2020
|%
|2019
|%
|Change
|%
|Mining lands lease revenue
|$
|2,507
|100.0
|%
|2,302
|100.0
|%
|205
|8.9
|%
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|60
|2.4
|%
|36
|1.6
|%
|24
|66.7
|%
|Operating expenses
|16
|0.6
|%
|44
|1.9
|%
|(28
|)
|-63.6
|%
|Property taxes
|59
|2.4
|%
|66
|2.9
|%
|(7
|)
|-10.6
|%
|Management company indirect
|81
|3.2
|%
|53
|2.3
|%
|28
|52.8
|%
|Corporate expense
|53
|2.1
|%
|44
|1.9
|%
|9
|20.5
|%
|Cost of operations
|269
|10.7
|%
|243
|10.6
|%
|26
|10.7
|%
|Operating profit
|$
|2,238
|89.3
|%
|2,059
|89.4
|%
|179
|8.7
|%
Development Segment:
|Three months ended September 30
|(dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Lease revenue
|$
|290
|307
|(17
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|53
|54
|(1
|)
|Operating expenses
|62
|105
|(43
|)
|Property taxes
|330
|300
|30
|Management company indirect
|504
|477
|27
|Corporate expense
|381
|479
|(98
|)
|Cost of operations
|1,330
|1,415
|(85
|)
|Operating loss
|$
|(1,040
|)
|(1,108
|)
|68
Stabilized Joint Venture Segment:
|Three months ended September 30
|(dollars in thousands)
|2020
|%
|2019
|%
|Change
|%
|Lease revenue
|$
|2,580
|100.0
|%
|2,844
|100.0
|%
|(264
|)
|-9.3
|%
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|1,188
|46.0
|%
|1,187
|41.7
|%
|1
|0.1
|%
|Operating expenses
|675
|26.2
|%
|695
|24.4
|%
|(20
|)
|-2.9
|%
|Property taxes
|274
|10.6
|%
|304
|10.7
|%
|(30
|)
|-9.9
|%
|Management company indirect
|57
|2.2
|%
|50
|1.8
|%
|7
|14.0
|%
|Corporate expense
|38
|1.5
|%
|41
|1.5
|%
|(3
|)
|-7.3
|%
|Cost of operations
|2,232
|86.5
|%
|2,277
|80.1
|%
|(45
|)
|-2.0
|%
|Operating profit
|$
|348
|13.5
|%
|567
|19.9
|%
|(219
|)
|-38.6
|%
Asset Management Segment:
|Nine months ended September 30
|(dollars in thousands)
|2020
|%
|2019
|%
|Change
|%
|Lease revenue
|$
|2,089
|100.0
|%
|1,733
|100.0
|%
|356
|20.5
|%
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|529
|25.3
|%
|527
|30.4
|%
|2
|0.4
|%
|Operating expenses
|332
|15.9
|%
|492
|28.4
|%
|(160
|)
|-32.5
|%
|Property taxes
|91
|4.4
|%
|216
|12.5
|%
|(125
|)
|-57.9
|%
|Management company indirect
|437
|20.9
|%
|265
|15.3
|%
|172
|64.9
|%
|Corporate expense
|738
|35.3
|%
|470
|27.1
|%
|268
|57.0
|%
|Cost of operations
|2,127
|101.8
|%
|1,970
|113.7
|%
|157
|8.0
|%
|Operating profit
|$
|(38
|)
|-1.8
|%
|(237
|)
|-13.7
|%
|199
|-84.0
|%
Mining Royalty Lands Segment:
|Nine months ended September 30
|(dollars in thousands)
|2020
|%
|2019
|%
|Change
|%
|Mining lands lease revenue
|$
|7,094
|100.0
|%
|7,164
|100.0
|%
|(70
|)
|-1.0
|%
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|160
|2.3
|%
|130
|1.8
|%
|30
|23.1
|%
|Operating expenses
|43
|0.6
|%
|75
|1.1
|%
|(32
|)
|-42.7
|%
|Property taxes
|191
|2.7
|%
|203
|2.8
|%
|(12
|)
|-5.9
|%
|Management company indirect
|214
|3.0
|%
|151
|2.1
|%
|63
|41.7
|%
|Corporate expense
|234
|3.3
|%
|123
|1.7
|%
|111
|90.2
|%
|Cost of operations
|842
|11.9
|%
|682
|9.5
|%
|160
|23.5
|%
|Operating profit
|$
|6,252
|88.1
|%
|6,482
|90.5
|%
|(230
|)
|-3.5
|%
Development Segment:
|Nine months ended September 30
|(dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2019
|Change
|Lease revenue
|$
|862
|892
|(30
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|160
|161
|(1
|)
|Operating expenses
|415
|246
|169
|Property taxes
|1,019
|918
|101
|Management company indirect
|1,404
|1,314
|90
|Corporate expense
|1,710
|1,219
|491
|Cost of operations
|4,708
|3,858
|850
|Operating loss
|$
|(3,846
|)
|(2,966
|)
|(880
|)
Stabilized Joint Venture Segment:
|Nine months ended September 30
|(dollars in thousands)
|2020
|%
|2019
|%
|Change
|%
|Lease revenue
|$
|7,685
|100.0
|%
|8,171
|100.0
|%
|(486
|)
|-5.9
|%
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|3,557
|46.3
|%
|3,572
|43.7
|%
|(15
|)
|-0.4
|%
|Operating expenses
|1,808
|23.5
|%
|1,931
|23.6
|%
|(123
|)
|-6.4
|%
|Property taxes
|788
|10.2
|%
|869
|10.6
|%
|(81
|)
|-9.3
|%
|Management company indirect
|153
|2.0
|%
|142
|1.8
|%
|11
|7.7
|%
|Corporate expense
|168
|2.2
|%
|116
|1.4
|%
|52
|44.8
|%
|Cost of operations
|6,474
|84.2
|%
|6,630
|81.1
|%
|(156
|)
|-2.4
|%
|Operating profit
|$
|1,211
|15.8
|%
|1,541
|18.9
|%
|(330
|)
|-21.4
|%
Discontinued Operations:
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2019
|2019
|Lease Revenue
|$
|—
|460
|Cost of operations:
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|(24
|)
|17
|Operating expenses
|12
|246
|Property taxes
|—
|46
|Management company indirect
|—
|—
|Corporate expenses
|—
|—
|Total cost of operations
|(12
|)
|309
|Total operating profit
|12
|151
|Interest expense
|—
|—
|Gain (loss) on sale of buildings
|(30
|)
|9,238
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(18
|)
|9,389
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(5
|)
|2,540
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|$
|(13
|)
|6,849
|Earnings per common share:
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations-
|Basic
|$
|0.00
|0.69
|Diluted
|$
|0.00
|0.69
Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measure included in this quarterly report is net operating income (NOI). FRP uses this non-GAAP financial measure to analyze its continuing operations and to monitor, assess, and identify meaningful trends in its operating and financial performance. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.
|Net Operating Income Reconciliation
|Nine months ended 09/30/20 (in thousands)
|Stabilized
|Asset
|Joint
|Mining
|Unallocated
|FRP
|Management
|Development
|Venture
|Royalties
|Corporate
|Holdings
|Segment
|Segment
|Segment
|Segment
|Expenses
|Totals
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|2,745
|(2,055
|)
|864
|7,200
|1,993
|10,747
|Income Tax Allocation
|1,018
|(762
|)
|496
|2,670
|739
|4,161
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|3,763
|(2,817
|)
|1,360
|9,870
|2,732
|14,908
|Less:
|Equity in profit of Joint Ventures
|—
|—
|254
|—
|—
|254
|Gains on sale of buildings
|3,801
|1,877
|—
|3,651
|—
|9,329
|Unrealized rents
|147
|—
|—
|178
|—
|325
|Interest income
|—
|3,146
|—
|—
|2,769
|5,915
|Plus:
|Unrealized rents
|—
|—
|11
|—
|—
|11
|Equity in loss of Joint Venture
|—
|3,994
|—
|33
|—
|4,027
|Interest Expense
|—
|—
|105
|—
|37
|142
|Depreciation/Amortization
|529
|160
|3,557
|160
|—
|4,406
|Management Co. Indirect
|437
|1,404
|153
|214
|—
|2,208
|Allocated Corporate Expenses
|738
|1,710
|168
|234
|—
|2,850
|Net Operating Income (loss)
|1,519
|(572
|)
|5,100
|6,682
|—
|12,729
|Net Operating Income Reconciliation
|Nine months ended 09/30/19 (in thousands)
|Stabilized
|Asset
|Joint
|Mining
|Unallocated
|FRP
|Management
|Development
|Venture
|Royalties
|Corporate
|Holdings
|Segment
|Segment
|Segment
|Segment
|Expenses
|Totals
|Income (loss) from continuing operations
|218
|(2,236
|)
|304
|4,796
|3,413
|6,495
|Income Tax Allocation
|81
|(829
|)
|253
|1,778
|1,246
|2,529
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|299
|(3,065
|)
|557
|6,574
|4,659
|9,024
|Less:
|Gains on sale of buildings
|536
|—
|—
|126
|—
|662
|Unrealized rents
|—
|—
|25
|—
|—
|25
|Interest income
|—
|1,123
|—
|—
|4,690
|5,813
|Plus:
|Unrealized rents
|5
|—
|—
|184
|—
|189
|Equity in loss of Joint Venture
|—
|1,222
|26
|34
|—
|1,282
|Interest Expense
|—
|—
|958
|—
|31
|989
|Depreciation/Amortization
|527
|161
|3,572
|130
|—
|4,390
|Management Co. Indirect
|265
|1,314
|142
|151
|—
|1,872
|Allocated Corporate Expenses
|470
|1,219
|116
|123
|—
|1,928
|Net Operating Income (loss)
|1,030
|(272
|)
|5,346
|7,070
|—
|13,174
