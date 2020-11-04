TORONTO, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest findings from The Business Monitor, which surveyed of over 1,000 Canadian managers and executives, show surprising support for tightening public health restrictions.



Canadian business leaders favour tightening public health restrictions over easing them by a 2 to 1 ratio.

This level of support for tightening restrictions is remarkable given that the survey also shows fully 70% of Canadian businesses have been negatively affected by the COVID pandemic.

At almost two-thirds (64%), Ontario businesses are most strongly in favour of tightening restrictions, while Alberta is the only province with a plurality favouring eased restrictions.

For more details see our website: https://modusresearch.com/over-half-of-canadian-businesses-favour-tightening-public-health-restrictions/

