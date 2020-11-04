LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, a full-service financial cooperative serving four counties in the eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, is pleased to report three new leadership roles within the organization. Dree Johnson has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Member Services; Dean Lam to Vice President, Digital Banking and Ariana Balch to Assistant Vice President, Administration.



“We’re thrilled to congratulate Dree, Dean and Ariana on their latest career advancements, and are proud to see them step up to these new challenges as we celebrate their tremendous contributions,” said UNCLE Credit Union President and CEO Harold Roundtree. “All three have demonstrated exceptional capabilities and a commitment to excellence that bring immeasurable value to our organization. They represent a strong management team that continues to evolve and grow in a continually shifting financial climate.”

Dree Johnson has served in varied leadership capacities of increasing levels of responsibility during her 20-plus year tenure at UNCLE Credit Union. In 2015, she was appointed Vice President, Member Services, heading the financial center network, contact center and wealth management division. Since this time, her sphere of leadership has expanded to include mortgage originations, indirect lending, business development and business banking. Johnson has been instrumental in the execution of key corporate objectives that have included two strategic mergers in 2018, and she continues to steer teams to successful achievement of core goals in areas including membership growth, loan growth and sales. A former President and Board Chairman of California Credit Union League, East Bay Chapter, Johnson is the Co-Chair of UNCLE’s Sales and Marketing Committee and also serves on its Managing and Asset-Liability Committees.

Like Dree Johnson, Dean Lam has a strong track record of advancing key organizational goals as he has progressed in his career at UNCLE Credit Union. Since joining the credit union as AVP, Financial Center Manager in 2012, he has been elevated to three senior managerial roles. As Vice President, Digital Banking, Lam is responsible for strengthening the credit union’s online presence and for directing its digital strategy. In addition, Lam will continue to manage the contact center and indirect lending program. He will also join the credit union’s Managing Committee.

Ariana Balch joined UNCLE Credit Union as Senior Executive Assistant in 2014 and has been a key contributor to the organization’s success since this time. Highly adept at managing multiple relationships with various stakeholders, she has driven impactful initiatives to expand the organization’s membership, increase deposits and implement process improvements in partnership with UNCLE’s executive teams.

As AVP of Administration, Balch will continue to provide executive level support to the President and CEO and serve as the primary liaison for the Board of Directors. She is also spearheading a data management strategy to create a three-year roadmap for the credit union. In addition, Balch is responsible for managing all corporate events and will continue to manage special projects for the credit union as necessary. Balch joined UNCLE’s Managing Committee in 2019 and serves as Board Secretary for California Credit Union League, East Bay Chapter.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is a $541+ million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 29,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership with a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. The credit union has six financial centers located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, as well as 5,600 branches and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. In addition, members have access to a wide spectrum of online and mobile banking services. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

