CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON

2021 Notes (ISIN: FR0011052661),

2022 Notes (ISIN: FR0013260379) and

2023 Notes (ISIN: FR0011400571)

Notes cancellation

Paris, November, 4th 2020,

Casino Guichard-Perrachon today cancelled 682 Notes due in 2021, 194 Notes due in 2022 and 681 Notes due in 2023 for respective nominal amounts of 68,200,000 euros, 19,400,000 euros and 68,100,000 euros, following buybacks in the market.

In 2020, the total amount of Notes bought back and cancelled was 315,200,000 euros (of which 68,200,000 euros of the 2021 Notes, 85,100,000 euros of the 2022 Notes and 161,900,000 euros of the 2023 Notes).

Accordingly, the outstanding nominal amount of 2021 Notes has been reduced to 529,000,000 euros, the outstanding nominal amount of 2022 Notes to 367,000,000 euros and the outstanding nominal amount of 2023 Notes to 557,800,000 euros.

As at November 4th, the balance of the segregated account was €113.9 million.

Attachment