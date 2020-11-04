New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Synthetic Biology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375238/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Synthetic DNA, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.1% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic Oligos segment is readjusted to a revised 16.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.4% CAGR



The Synthetic Biology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.8% and 16.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.7% CAGR.



Synthetic Genes Segment to Record 19.3% CAGR



In the global Synthetic Genes segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 17th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Codexis, Inc.

Editas Medicine, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

GENEWIZ

GeneWorks Pty., Ltd.

GenScript USA, Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Proterro, Inc.

Synthetic Genomics, Inc.

Synthorx, Inc.

TeselaGen Biotechnology

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Twist Bioscience







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Synthetic Biology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Synthetic Biology Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Synthetic Biology Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Synthetic DNA (Product) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Synthetic DNA (Product) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Synthetic Oligos (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Synthetic Oligos (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Synthetic Genes (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Synthetic Genes (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Software Tools (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Software Tools (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Chassis Organisms (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 12: Chassis Organisms (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Synthetic Clones (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Synthetic Clones (Product) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 15: Synthetic Cells (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 16: Synthetic Cells (Product) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 17: Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing (Technology) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 18: Nucleotide Synthesis & Sequencing (Technology) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS

2027



Table 19: Bioinformatics (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Bioinformatics (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: Microfluidics (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Microfluidics (Technology) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 23: Genetic Engineering (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 24: Genetic Engineering (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Pharmaceuticals & Diagnostics (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 27: Chemicals (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 28: Chemicals (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 29: Biofuels (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 30: Biofuels (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Bioplastics (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Bioplastics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Synthetic Biology Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 35: United States Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: United States Synthetic Biology Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Synthetic Biology Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: United States Synthetic Biology Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 39: United States Synthetic Biology Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 40: Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 41: Canadian Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: Synthetic Biology Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and 2027



Table 43: Synthetic Biology Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Canadian Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 45: Canadian Synthetic Biology Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 46: Canadian Synthetic Biology Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 47: Japanese Market for Synthetic Biology: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Japanese Synthetic Biology Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Synthetic

Biology Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Japanese Synthetic Biology Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 51: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Synthetic

Biology in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 52: Synthetic Biology Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 53: Chinese Synthetic Biology Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 54: Chinese Synthetic Biology Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 55: Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Synthetic Biology Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 57: Chinese Demand for Synthetic Biology in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 58: Chinese Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Synthetic Biology Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 59: European Synthetic Biology Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 60: European Synthetic Biology Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 62: European Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 63: European Synthetic Biology Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 64: Synthetic Biology Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 65: European Synthetic Biology Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 66: European Synthetic Biology Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Synthetic Biology Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: French Synthetic Biology Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 69: French Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 70: French Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 71: Synthetic Biology Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 72: French Synthetic Biology Market Share Analysis:

A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Synthetic Biology Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 74: German Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 75: German Synthetic Biology Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 76: German Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 77: Synthetic Biology Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 78: Synthetic Biology Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Synthetic Biology Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Italian Synthetic Biology Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



Table 81: Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 82: Synthetic Biology Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 83: Italian Demand for Synthetic Biology in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 84: Italian Synthetic Biology Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Synthetic Biology: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Synthetic Biology Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 87: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Synthetic Biology Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Synthetic Biology Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 89: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Synthetic Biology in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 90: Synthetic Biology Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020-2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Synthetic Biology Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 93: Rest of Europe Synthetic Biology Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 94: Synthetic Biology Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2020 and 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Synthetic Biology Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 96: Rest of Europe Synthetic Biology Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Synthetic Biology Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2020 VS 2027



Table 99: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 101: Synthetic Biology Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Synthetic Biology Market Share

Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Synthetic Biology Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2020 and

2027



Table 105: Synthetic Biology Market Analysis in Rest of World

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 106: Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2020 VS 2027



Table 107: Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 108: Rest of World Synthetic Biology Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 51

