LOS ANGELES, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a latest published report titled “Flight Inspection (FI) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 - 2027”, estimates that global flight inspection (FI) market is expected to reach the market value of around US$ 8,000 Mn by 2027 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 3% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020 – 2027.



Flight inspection refers, in order to ensure stability and precision, to annual examination for navigational aids used in aircraft, such as flight procedures and electronic signals. Unlike flight checks that evaluate the aircraft aerodynamic configuration and security, flight inspections include analyses of flight processes (such as paths, approaches and departures) to ensure adequate navigation assistance, no barriers and a consistent method.

With regulatory guidance for the construction of airport infrastructures, North America will be witnessing considerable growth in the flight inspection market. For instance, in august 2018, investing in airport maintenance ventures over US$ 620 Mn was announced by the FAA. The Airport Development Program allocated nearly US$ 3 Bn in financing. For about 226 airports and 408 development programmers, this initiative would include more than 242 grants to impact the sector positively.

Market dynamics

Flight inspection operations for regular assistance and commissioning inspections are expected to grow due to the increased number of new airports and the enhancement of facilities at existing airports to lead the flight inspection sector. The key issues faced by suppliers of flight inspection facilities contribute to the technological details of the process for flight inspection. The flight inspection service providers have been challenged by the current evaluation and calibration protocol of the GPS allowed navigational and approach procedures for the satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS) for vertical guidance system.

Due to the installation of modern navigation assistance at airport runways, the commissioning has a large share in the market size of fly-inspection. Airliner is based on the mounting of recently designed aircraft guidance inspection systems for start-up and landing purposes. Government agencies adopt several procedures to facilitate improvements to standard structures with specialized aircraft safety inspection structures. The increasing demand for service for inspection of improved systems would induce substantial growth potential in the course of the report. Due to planned device examinations and periodic calibration specifications, a routine section will register strong progress. The segment penetration is motivated by the emergence of strict legislation to ensure aviation and passenger safety. For instance, the US FAA order 8200.1D lays out mandatory flight inspection procedure protocols for the National Aerospace System (NAS) and Defense Air Navigation Services Agency.

The defense airports end-user segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the flight inspection market during the forecast period.

The defense airport flight inspection market is expected to increase during the forecast period in the highest CAGR. This rise is due to the growing defense expenditures and military expenditure of developing economies. Modernization and construction of defense airports as well as demand for defense airports for strategic purposes is growing with increased defense budgets.

Some of the prominent players in the flight inspection (FI) market include Textron, Bombardier, Aerodata, Saab, Cobham, Norwegian Special Mission, Safran, Radiola Aerospace, Airfield Technology, ENAV, FCSL, Isavia, NSM, and others.

Recent Developments

In October 2020, U.S. customs and border protection expands fleet with two more special mission beechcraft king AIR 350CER

In October 2020, Textron Aviation is expanding its services providing customers a new standard aircraft main landing gear (MLG) series repair procedure for Cessna Citation CJ. In the final stage of approval, this creative approach helps engineers to restore and replace MLG without needing to. This increases customers' cost efficacy.

In July 2020, establish partnerships within the European engine industry with safran helicopter engines and ZF Aviation Technology.





Target Audience

Flight Inspection Service Providers

Military Forces

Flight Inspection System Manufacturers

Airport Authorities

