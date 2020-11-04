Dublin, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Mobile Payments: 5X Growth by 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report explores the potential 800 million Indian mobile payment consumers market.
The Indian Digital payments industry currently stands at INR 2,153 Tn (~961% of GDP) and will grow at 27% CAGR to reach INR 7,092 Tn (~2278% of GDP) by FY25. This growth will be driven by:
Mobile payments currently stands at INR 25 Tn and is expected to grow at 58% CAGR to reach INR 245 Tn by FY25. This growth will be driven by:
P2M Market (merchant payments) currently stands at INR 4 Tn and is expected to grow at 52% CAGR to reach INR 33 Tn by FY25. This growth is driven by:
EDC & payment gateway aggregators are expected to grow significantly by FY25:
In India, multiple digital payment players have started taking the integrated route over the last few years.
Going forward, these players will continue to expand their portfolio and at the same time consolidate their position in each of these verticals.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Indian Digital Payments Landscape
1.1 Growth of Indian GDP
1.2 Drivers of growth of Indian GDP
1.3 Total payments market
1.4 Share of Cash, Digital payments, Paper-based payments of the Total payments market
1.5 Forecasts of Total payments market for FY25
1.6 Growth Drivers of Digital payments in India
1.6.1 Covid Impact
1.6.2 Consumer spending pattern by payment modes
1.6.3 Merchant revenue split by payment modes
1.6.4 Consumer & merchant satisfaction for Digital payments
1.6.5 Other Drivers
2. Mobile payments revolutionizing P2M
2.1 Evolution of Mobile payments
2.2 Digital payments market by value
2.3 Share of Mobile payments of the total Digital payments market
2.4 Forecasts of Digital payments by FY25
2.5 Internet usage Funnel - Number of mobile payment users in FY20 & FY25
2.6 Forecasts of Mobile payments for FY25 by value and volume
2.7 Growth Drivers of Mobile payments
2.8 P2M market size by volume and value
2.9 Forecasts of P2M market by FY25
2.10 Consumer personas
2.11 Consumer and merchant satisfaction for payment modes
2.12 Consumer journey in P2M payments
2.13 Merchant journey in P2M payments
2.14 Market share of players in P2M
2.15 Consumer satisfaction by player
2.16 Brand recall and awareness of payment players among merchants
3. Payment Enablers (EDC, Gateway aggregators)
3.1 EDC Market in India
3.1.1 EDC market size and growth drivers
3.1.2 Forecasts of EDC market in India by FY25
3.1.3 Share of Terminals by Merchant category
3.1.4 Market share of EDC players
3.1.5 Timeline of growth of EDC players
3.2 Payment gateway aggregator Market in India
3.2.1 Market size by TPV and growth drivers
3.2.2 Forecasts of PG aggregator market in India by FY25
3.2.3 Market share of PG aggregator by Volume
3.2.4 Market share of PG aggregator by Value
4. Transformation from Digital payments to Financial services
4.1 Positioning of Fintech verticals on user base vs. usage frequency
4.2 Standalone vs. Integrated financial services business models
4.3 Business models of Digital payment players in India
4.4 Merits of Integrated financial services business model
4.5 Consumer and merchant satisfaction of Integrated and Standalone model
4.6 Portfolio of services vs revenue generated by player
5. Selected case studies of Digital payments Players
5.1 Paytm
5.2 PhonePe
5.3 Google Pay
5.4 Pinelabs
