4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$454.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Education segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $254 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR
The Workflow Automation and Optimization Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$254 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$245.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.
Healthcare Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR
In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$59.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$100.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$162 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 123-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Global
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market
Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (End-Use)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 4: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (End-Use)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Education (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 6: Education (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Manufacturing (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Manufacturing (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Retail (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 12: Retail (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2020 through 2027
Table 14: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Workflow Automation and Optimization
Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 18: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market
Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Workflow Automation and Optimization
Software Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Workflow Automation and Optimization
Software Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Workflow
Automation and Optimization Software in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market
Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 23: Chinese Demand for Workflow Automation and
Optimization Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Chinese Workflow Automation and Optimization Software
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Workflow Automation and Optimization
Software Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Workflow Automation and Optimization
Software Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: European Workflow Automation and Optimization
Software Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 28: European Workflow Automation and Optimization
Software Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 29: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software
Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 30: French Workflow Automation and Optimization Software
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020
and 2027
GERMANY
Table 31: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market
in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market
Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 33: Italian Demand for Workflow Automation and
Optimization Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Italian Workflow Automation and Optimization Software
Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 35: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Workflow Automation and Optimization Software in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market
Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 37: Rest of Europe Workflow Automation and Optimization
Software Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: Rest of Europe Workflow Automation and Optimization
Software Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software
Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Workflow Automation and Optimization
Software Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use
for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 41: Rest of World Workflow Automation and Optimization
Software Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: Rest of World Workflow Automation and Optimization
Software Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
