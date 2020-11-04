New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961224/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$454.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Education segment is readjusted to a revised 8.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $254 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Workflow Automation and Optimization Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$254 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$245.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.



Healthcare Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR



In the global Healthcare segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$59.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$100.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$162 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 123-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Boston Software Systems

Flexera Software LLC

IBM Corporation

JDA Software Group, Inc.

OnviSource, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Reva Solutions

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Xerox Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (End-Use)

Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 4: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (End-Use)

Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:

2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Education (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 6: Education (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Healthcare (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Manufacturing (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 10: Manufacturing (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 11: Retail (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 12: Retail (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years

2020 through 2027



Table 14: Transportation & Logistics (End-Use) Global Market

Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027



Table 15: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Workflow Automation and Optimization

Software Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 18: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market

Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Workflow Automation and Optimization

Software Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Canadian Workflow Automation and Optimization

Software Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Workflow

Automation and Optimization Software in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 22: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market

Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 23: Chinese Demand for Workflow Automation and

Optimization Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Chinese Workflow Automation and Optimization Software

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Workflow Automation and Optimization

Software Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 26: European Workflow Automation and Optimization

Software Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 27: European Workflow Automation and Optimization

Software Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 28: European Workflow Automation and Optimization

Software Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 29: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software

Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 30: French Workflow Automation and Optimization Software

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2020

and 2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market

in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 32: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market

Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 33: Italian Demand for Workflow Automation and

Optimization Software in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 34: Italian Workflow Automation and Optimization Software

Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 35: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Workflow Automation and Optimization Software in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software Market

Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 37: Rest of Europe Workflow Automation and Optimization

Software Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 38: Rest of Europe Workflow Automation and Optimization

Software Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Workflow Automation and Optimization Software

Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 40: Asia-Pacific Workflow Automation and Optimization

Software Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use

for 2020 and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 41: Rest of World Workflow Automation and Optimization

Software Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 42: Rest of World Workflow Automation and Optimization

Software Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

