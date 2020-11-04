New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961223/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Orthopedic Rehabilitation Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.9% CAGR and reach US$673 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Urinary Incontinence Rehabilitation Products segment is readjusted to a revised 1.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $741.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.4% CAGR

The Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$741.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$549.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.2% and 0.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.2% CAGR.

Pelvic Pain Rehabilitation Products Segment to Record 0.1% CAGR

In the global Pelvic Pain Rehabilitation Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -0.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$203.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$201.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$379.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0.5% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 197-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Access Health Pty., Ltd.
  • Carib Rehab Ltd.
  • GE Healthcare
  • GPC Medical Ltd.
  • Meyer Physical Therapy
  • Pelvic Health & Rehabilitation Center
  • Rehab Plus
  • Sportstek
  • Vandana Surgical Cotton Ind.
  • Win Health Medical Ltd




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961223/?utm_source=GNW

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Competitor Market
Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 2: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Global
Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019

Table 3: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Orthopedic Rehabilitation Products (Product) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Orthopedic Rehabilitation Products (Product) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Orthopedic Rehabilitation Products (Product) Market
Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 7: Urinary Incontinence Rehabilitation Products (Product)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Urinary Incontinence Rehabilitation Products (Product)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019

Table 9: Urinary Incontinence Rehabilitation Products (Product)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 10: Pelvic Pain Rehabilitation Products (Product)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: Pelvic Pain Rehabilitation Products (Product) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019

Table 12: Pelvic Pain Rehabilitation Products (Product) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 13: Pregnancy and Postpartum Rehabilitation Products
(Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 14: Pregnancy and Postpartum Rehabilitation Products
(Product) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Pregnancy and Postpartum Rehabilitation Products
(Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Breast Cancer Rehabilitation Products (Product) World
Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Breast Cancer Rehabilitation Products (Product)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019

Table 18: Breast Cancer Rehabilitation Products (Product)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Lymphedema Rehabilitation Products (Product) World
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 20: Lymphedema Rehabilitation Products (Product) Market
Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019

Table 21: Lymphedema Rehabilitation Products (Product) Market
Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027

Table 22: Other Products (Product) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Other Products (Product) Global Historic Demand in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

Table 24: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market Share
(in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2020 to 2027

Table 26: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in the
United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 27: United States Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020
to 2027

Table 29: Canadian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 30: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2012, 2020, and 2027

JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Women’s Health Rehabilitation
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 32: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2012-2019

Table 33: Japanese Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027

Table 35: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Historic
Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 36: Chinese Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market
by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Women's Health Rehabilitation Products Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: European Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027

Table 38: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 39: European Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 40: European Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
2020-2027

Table 41: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 42: European Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 43: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 44: French Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 45: French Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market
Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

GERMANY
Table 46: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 47: German Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 48: German Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 49: Italian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2020-2027

Table 50: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Historic
Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 51: Italian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market
by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 52: United Kingdom Market for Women’s Health
Rehabilitation Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 53: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in the
United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2012-2019

Table 54: United Kingdom Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 55: Spanish Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Spanish Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 57: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,
2020, and 2027

RUSSIA
Table 58: Russian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to
2027

Table 59: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 60: Russian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 61: Rest of Europe Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
2020-2027

Table 62: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in Rest
of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 63: Rest of Europe Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Asia-Pacific Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 65: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by
Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 70: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 71: Australian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 72: Australian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 73: Indian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2020 to 2027

Table 74: Indian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 75: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2012,
2020, and 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 76: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 77: South Korean Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 78: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market Share
Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Women’s Health
Rehabilitation Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 80: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in Rest
of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2012-2019

Table 81: Rest of Asia-Pacific Women’s Health Rehabilitation
Products Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Latin American Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 83: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic
Perspective for the Period 2012-2019

Table 84: Latin American Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,
2020, and 2027

Table 85: Latin American Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 86: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Historic
Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019

Table 87: Latin American Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 88: Argentinean Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
2020-2027

Table 89: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 90: Argentinean Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 91: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 92: Brazilian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 93: Brazilian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MEXICO
Table 94: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 95: Mexican Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2012-2019

Table 96: Mexican Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market
Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 97: Rest of Latin America Women’s Health Rehabilitation
Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in Rest
of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million
for 2012-2019

Table 99: Rest of Latin America Women’s Health Rehabilitation
Products Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 100: The Middle East Women’s Health Rehabilitation
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 101: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in the
Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 102: The Middle East Women’s Health Rehabilitation
Products Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027

Table 103: The Middle East Women’s Health Rehabilitation
Products Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Product: 2020 to 2027

Table 104: The Middle East Women’s Health Rehabilitation
Products Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 105: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in the
Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for
2012,2020, and 2027

IRAN
Table 106: Iranian Market for Women’s Health Rehabilitation
Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 107: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 108: Iranian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Share Analysis by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 109: Israeli Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product:
2020-2027

Table 110: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Israel in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 111: Israeli Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 112: Saudi Arabian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 113: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Historic
Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019

Table 114: Saudi Arabian Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012,
2020, and 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 115: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in the
United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 116: United Arab Emirates Women’s Health Rehabilitation
Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019

Table 117: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market Share
Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2012 VS 2020
VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 118: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2020-2027

Table 119: Rest of Middle East Women’s Health Rehabilitation
Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product:
2012-2019

Table 120: Rest of Middle East Women’s Health Rehabilitation
Products Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

AFRICA
Table 121: African Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:
2020 to 2027

Table 122: Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products Market in
Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2012-2019

Table 123: African Women’s Health Rehabilitation Products
Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961223/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001