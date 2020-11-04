BAAP officially registered with U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) , gains national standing and accreditation

DOL accred itation enables Bombardier to attract talented individuals to apprenticeship program from the U.S. and grow dedicated talent pool

BAAP supports growth of Global 7500 advanced metal wing manufacturing in Red Oak, Texas, and increases local grassroots aerospace pipeline



RED OAK, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that its apprenticeship training program in association with Texas State Technical College (TSTC) in Red Oak, Texas, has received official registration by the U.S. Department of Labor. With this important designation, Bombardier can expand its search for talented individuals from across the U.S. to maximize its talent pool and drive regional aerospace growth for the manufacture of the advanced metallic wing for the Global 7500 aircraft at its Red Oak facility.

The two-year Bombardier Aviation Apprenticeship Program (BAAP), launched in December 2019, offers students the opportunity to enter the high-tech aerospace sector with no formal qualifications. It challenges them to present a winning attitude and develop mechanical dexterity and sound logic skills to pass an entry-level aptitude test. In turn, Bombardier and TSTC offer expert training in conjunction with TSTC’s excellent facilities, allowing students to benefit at no cost from industry-tailored modules, experienced instructors, tools and equipment and financial support. Since its inception, some 55 individuals are currently being trained in the program. Bombardier and the TSTC plan to recruit more than 100 individuals to the program over the next two years.

“Achieving official accreditation from the U.S. Department of Labor is crucial as it enables us to increase our scope and search for the best talent available to grow the program – and in turn continue to ramp up Bombardier’s Global 7500 program,” said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Operations and Operational Excellence, Bombardier Aviation. “With more than 50 talented individuals currently being trained in the program, it underscores the importance of fueling the aerospace pipeline in the Red Oak region, bringing world-class training opportunities and cementing Bombardier Aviation into the community. This certificate designation represents an ideal way for Bombardier to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week in the U.S.”

The Bombardier Aviation Apprenticeship Program continues to offer a unique blend of practical and on-the-job training with theoretical, in-class learning. Educational topics covered include the introduction of health, safety and quality best practices, as well as aircraft drawing and specification comprehension, manufacturing appreciation of standard and regulatory compliances of aircraft assembly and more.

The Global 7500 jet is the flagship of the Bombardier business aircraft fleet, and it has won numerous awards for its innovative design. The Global 7500 aircraft’s advanced wing design features sophisticated slats and flap system that maximizes aerodynamic efficiency and performance for improved safety and an exceptionally smooth ride.

About Texas State Technical College

TSTC was established 50 years ago to help create a strong Texas. It is efficiently and effectively helping Texas meet the high-tech challenges of today’s global economy, in partnership with business and industry, government agencies and other educational institutions. TSTC graduates are highly valued by business and industry for their work ethic, knowledge and workplace skills.

About Bombardier

With over 52,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

