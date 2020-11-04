Phoenix, Arizona, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA) is prepared to face 2021 from a position of strength and optimism. The organization’s members recently elected the following new board members and officers: President Elect - Richard Rosa; Treasurer - Marshall Henderson and Directors - Nicholas Martin and Margaret Lebenson. Ashley Wilson also joins the board as an appointed director. The newly elected members join current President – Richard Harty; Secretary – Andrew Show and Director Anna Culmone to complete the Board that will be installed January 2021.

“Thank you to board members Victoria Henderson, Mike Crowley and Richard Machado whose board service to NAEBA will come to an end later this year. Their service to NAEBA is greatly appreciated, allowing NAEBA to gain from their experience and professionalism.” Says NAEBA President Rich Harty. “Our past leaders have helped position us to start 2021 from a place of solid financial footing and prepared to deliver on our mission to our membership.”

NAEBA is working in 2021 to elevate True Excusive Buyer Agents (EBAs) as the go-to choice for home buyers. Additionally, NAEBA will support EBA members by advancing business excellence, expertise sharing, and empowering members to thrive as they serve their clients.

NAEBA members believe there is a better way of doing business. NAEBA is comprised of members who voluntarily dedicate their careers to the exclusive representation of home buyers. Exclusive Buyer Agents work for Exclusive Buyer Brokerages and provide exclusive fiduciary duties to home buyers. NAEBA members avoid the conflict of interests that arise when the same firm attempts to represent both buyers and sellers because Exclusive Buyer Agents never sell houses.

To learn more about National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents, visit https://naeba.org/about-naeba

The National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents is an independent, nonprofit, alliance of real estate professionals who provide client-level services to home buyers only and whose real estate companies do not accept seller-property listings. The members of this Association adhere to a strict code of professional ethics and professional standards which guide them in serving their buyer-clients.

