New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless Access Control Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961222/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$815.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $313.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Wireless Access Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$313.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$289.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 5.8% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$193.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$288.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$189.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 174-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961222/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wireless Access Control Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Wireless Access Control Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Wireless Access Control Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Door Access Control (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 10: Door Access Control (Application) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Non-Door Access Control (Application) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 12: Non-Door Access Control (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Residential (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 14: Residential (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Commercial (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Commercial (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Institutional (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Institutional (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Wireless Access Control Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Wireless Access Control Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 20: United States Wireless Access Control Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: United States Wireless Access Control Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 22: Wireless Access Control Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: United States Wireless Access Control Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Wireless Access Control Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Wireless Access Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Wireless Access Control Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and 2027
Table 27: Canadian Wireless Access Control Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: Canadian Wireless Access Control Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: Canadian Wireless Access Control Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 30: Canadian Wireless Access Control Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Wireless Access Control: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 32: Japanese Wireless Access Control Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless
Access Control in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: Wireless Access Control Market Share Shift in Japan
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Wireless
Access Control in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to
2027
Table 36: Wireless Access Control Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Wireless Access Control Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Chinese Wireless Access Control Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 39: Chinese Demand for Wireless Access Control in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 40: Chinese Wireless Access Control Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Chinese Demand for Wireless Access Control in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: Chinese Wireless Access Control Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Wireless Access Control Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 43: European Wireless Access Control Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Wireless Access Control Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 45: European Wireless Access Control Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 46: European Wireless Access Control Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 47: European Wireless Access Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 48: European Wireless Access Control Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Wireless Access Control Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 50: European Wireless Access Control Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 51: Wireless Access Control Market in France by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 52: French Wireless Access Control Market Share Analysis
by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: Wireless Access Control Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 54: French Wireless Access Control Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
Table 55: Wireless Access Control Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 56: French Wireless Access Control Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 57: Wireless Access Control Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 58: German Wireless Access Control Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: Wireless Access Control Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 60: Wireless Access Control Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Wireless Access Control Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Wireless Access Control Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 63: Italian Wireless Access Control Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 64: Italian Wireless Access Control Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 65: Italian Demand for Wireless Access Control in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 66: Italian Wireless Access Control Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Italian Demand for Wireless Access Control in US$
Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Italian Wireless Access Control Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Wireless Access Control:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Wireless Access Control Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 71: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wireless Access Control in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 72: Wireless Access Control Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Wireless Access Control in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020 to 2027
Table 74: Wireless Access Control Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 75: Rest of Europe Wireless Access Control Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020-2027
Table 76: Rest of Europe Wireless Access Control Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Wireless Access Control Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 78: Rest of Europe Wireless Access Control Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: Rest of Europe Wireless Access Control Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry:
2020-2027
Table 80: Rest of Europe Wireless Access Control Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 81: Wireless Access Control Market in Asia-Pacific by
Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Wireless Access Control Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Wireless Access Control Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Wireless Access Control Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
Table 85: Wireless Access Control Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Wireless Access Control Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2020 and
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 87: Rest of World Wireless Access Control Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2020 to
2027
Table 88: Wireless Access Control Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2020 and
2027
Table 89: Rest of World Wireless Access Control Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 90: Rest of World Wireless Access Control Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: Rest of World Wireless Access Control Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
Industry: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Wireless Access Control Market Share
Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961222/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: