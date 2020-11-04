New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vitreous Tamponades Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961218/?utm_source=GNW
1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. Gaseous Tamponades, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$42 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid Tamponades segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR
The Vitreous Tamponades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 171-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961218/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Vitreous Tamponades Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 2: World Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Gaseous Tamponades
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 5: World Historic Review for Gaseous Tamponades by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Gaseous Tamponades by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Tamponades
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 8: World Historic Review for Liquid Tamponades by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Tamponades by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Ophthalmology
Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: World Historic Review for Ophthalmology Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ophthalmology Clinics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Vitreous Tamponades Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous Tamponades
by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous
Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous Tamponades
by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: USA Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid
Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous
Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid
Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous
Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid
Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 35: China Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous
Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: China Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Vitreous Tamponades Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027
Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid
Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous
Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid
Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 50: France Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous
Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 53: France Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid
Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous
Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals
and Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid
Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 62: Italy Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous
Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous Tamponades
by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 68: UK Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by Product -
Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous
Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous Tamponades
by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 71: UK Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by End-Use -
Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and
Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 73: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid
Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 74: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vitreous
Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid
Tamponades Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2012 through 2019
Table 75: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous
Tamponades by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 76: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vitreous
Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2012 through 2019
Table 78: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous
Tamponades by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 79: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid
Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 80: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades
by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 81: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous
Tamponades by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades
by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 84: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous
Tamponades by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 85: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid
Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 86: Rest of World Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades
by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 87: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous
Tamponades by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 88: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous
Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades
by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019
Table 90: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous
Tamponades by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961218/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: