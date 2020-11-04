New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vitreous Tamponades Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961218/?utm_source=GNW

1 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 2.8% over the period 2020-2027. Gaseous Tamponades, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.7% CAGR and reach US$42 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Liquid Tamponades segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.7% CAGR



The Vitreous Tamponades market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 171-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AL.CHI.MI.A. Srl

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Dutch Ophthalmic Research Center International BV (D.O.R.C.)

Fluron GmbH

Novartis AG

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961218/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Vitreous Tamponades Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Gaseous Tamponades

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Gaseous Tamponades by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Gaseous Tamponades by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Liquid Tamponades

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Liquid Tamponades by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquid Tamponades by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Ophthalmology

Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Ophthalmology Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Ophthalmology Clinics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Vitreous Tamponades Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous Tamponades

by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 17: USA Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous

Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous Tamponades

by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid

Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: Canada Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 24: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous

Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 28: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid

Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: Japan Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 30: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous

Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 34: China Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid

Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: China Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 36: China 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous

Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 38: China Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Vitreous Tamponades Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Europe Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid

Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous

Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 49: France Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid

Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: France Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 51: France 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous

Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 53: France Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 55: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid

Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades

by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous

Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals

and Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 61: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid

Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Italy Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 63: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous

Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous Tamponades

by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 68: UK Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by Product -

Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gaseous

Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous Tamponades

by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades by End-Use -

Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous Tamponades by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals and

Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 73: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid

Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vitreous

Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid

Tamponades Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous

Tamponades by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 76: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Vitreous

Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 78: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous

Tamponades by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 79: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid

Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades

by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 81: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous

Tamponades by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 82: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades

by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 84: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous

Tamponades by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 85: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid

Tamponades - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Rest of World Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades

by Product - Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 87: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous

Tamponades by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Gaseous Tamponades and Liquid Tamponades for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 88: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Vitreous

Tamponades by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 89: Rest of World Historic Review for Vitreous Tamponades

by End-Use - Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019



Table 90: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Vitreous

Tamponades by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Hospitals and Ophthalmology Clinics for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961218/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001