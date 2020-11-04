Foothill Ranch, CA, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional Community Management (PCM), an Associa® company, recently named Jeremy Wilson, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, LSM®, PCAM®, as vice president of client relations.

Mr. Wilson has been active in the community management industry for more than two decades, prior to which he managed luxury resorts in San, Diego, CA and was the director of operations for a large private university in Orange County, CA. Since joining Associa in 2011, Mr. Wilson has served in a variety of capacities, including leading business development, client retention, as well as education and training for both team members and clients. Amongst his previous positions at Associa, Mr. Wilson served as the vice president of community management at Professional Community Management. In his new role as vice president of client relations, he will be responsible for fostering positive client relationships, providing training and board education, soliciting service and client satisfaction feedback, and creating service enhancement programs to better serve both clients and the on-site teams.

In addition to his years of experience in the industry, Mr. Wilson brings with him an extensive history with the Community Associations Institute (CAI). In 2015, Mr. Wilson received the Manager of the Year award from the CAI’s Greater Inland Empire chapter, as well as the President’s Choice award for his contributions to the chapter while he served as treasurer. Additionally, he served as the president for the chapter’s board of directors in 2017 and is a distinguished member of CAI’s national teaching faculty.

“The position of vice president of client relations requires a balance of customer service, communication, business analysis, and ability to create strong relationships. Along with all of these skills, this role allows Jeremy to return to his roots at PCM and his many long-standing positive relationships with the clients we serve,” stated Damon Jawitz, CMCA®, PCM president. “He is a positive leader, with a passion for serving others. We are excited for him to excel in this new role as an integral part of our executive team.”

Mr. Wilson is a graduate of Hope International University where he earned his undergraduate degree in theology, and his Master’s in business administration. He has earned his Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®), Association Management Specialist (AMS®), Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®), and Large Scale Manager (LSM®) designations.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com