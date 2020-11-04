The small country located in the south of China is growing in the manufacturing market and gradually becoming one of the world's largest clothing and apparel exporters.

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home to a population of over 92 million, Vietnam houses a thriving textile industry with manufacturers of almost every niche of clothing running businesses. The south-east Asian nation’s textile industry is one of the largest globally, right behind China and Bangladesh, and has shown a remarkable potential to trump both its market competitors.

The probability may soon become a reality, especially in a post-COVID world where most brands are choosing to move away from China and its facilities, amid rising labor expenses and a global dissatisfaction towards the Communist nation where the ongoing pandemic originated.

Despite the slowdown caused by the rapid spread of the novel Coronavirus, Vietnam’s textiles and apparel sector witnessed earnings of US$16.18 million, of which over US$ 13 million were from exports conducted in the first six months. It has even surpassed Bangladesh to become the world’s second-largest textile importer, a laurel the country is confident it will carry for a long time to come.

So if you are searching for a reliable supplier for your clothing manufacturing needs, look no further for you have zeroed in on the right destination. You can get a wide variety of items manufactured in the country, and the list includes, but is not limited to –

Casual wear

Formal wear

Innerwear

Sportswear

Shirts and tops

Trousers

Children’s clothing

Home and furniture textiles

Uniform – Workwear / Protective clothing.

Technical wear

Labels

Yarns

All kinds of bags

Backpacks

Caps and hats

Footwear

There are quite a few advantages of choosing a Vietnam manufacturer's clothing, which include trade agreements with several countries, fast turnaround time, and high-quality products for reasonable prices. A detailed discussion of these aspects follows –

1. Vietnam has, to date, maintained reasonable pricing for the goods it manufactures without compromising on quality. The quality of finished products manufactured in Vietnam is among the top 10% in the world.

2. The country has one of the world’s highest Speed to Market rates in the clothing and fashion industry. Also known as Make to Market rate, Speed to market rate is a measure of the pace at which clothing items go from beginning to be manufactured to being displayed in stores, ready to be sold. Vietnamese manufacturers’ consistently high turnaround times have made the country the destination of big brands like Marks and Spencer, Mango, Gap, and Nike.

3. The government and various textile manufacturers’ associations organize several business-to-business exhibitions and international shows, which gives suppliers and producers a platform to meet clients and showcase their products. In turn, it provides companies with a variety of options to identify makers who can cater to their specific requirements.

4. The country also enjoys a stable socio-political and economic environment, making it a favorable destination for investments that ensure long-term returns. It also enjoys a stable environment for supporting associated industries and agricultural activities to boost production. The country grows a sizeable quantity of cotton, harvests mulberry, raises silkworms, produces preliminary and artificial fibers, etc.

5. It has a steadily available flow of cheap labor, which considerably reduces production costs compared to its competitors.

6. Vietnam also enjoys stable and healthy trade relations with most economies around the globe via beneficial trade agreements. As part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), it enjoys free trade agreements with all Southeast Asian countries and India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. It also enjoys flexible and beneficial trade ties with the USA, which are just short of a free trade agreement.

7. Talks are also underway about two more key trade arrangements which will give Vietnam’s manufacturing sector a well-deserved push –





a. EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) – Discussed in 2015, this bilateral trade agreement is expected to come into force by the end of 2020, permitting Vietnamese and European businesses to trade freely, besides letting European investors and firms set up manufacturing units sans restrictions in Vietnam.





b. Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) – This trade arrangement will let Vietnam conduct exports to and receive foreign direct investments from 13 countries, including Canada, Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, and Singapore. If all goes as planned, this arrangement will spur a massive inflow of funds into the Vietnamese economy, strengthening its manufacturing capabilities further.

Let us now look at some of the prominent clothing manufacturers in Vietnam with a proven track record and a good reputation among buyers.

All clothing manufacturers in Vietnam have predetermined minimum order quantities and specific turnaround times depending on the kind of product ordered, which must be kept in mind before placing an order.

Besides, some manufacturers only work with large brands and bulk orders. Following is a list of manufacturers with brief descriptions.





1. Dony Garment Company (focus on casual fashion, uniforms, and workwear)

Set up in 2009, it is a subsidiary of the Dony International Corporation. It is one of the largest producers of uniforms, workwear, casual-swear in the domestic market. With a business presence in the USA, France, KSA, UK, Australia, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Jodan, South Africa, Finland, Greece, Denmark, Canada, Egypt, Japan markets.

Dony was one of the first manufacturers in Vietnam to begin producing protective wear like face mask & protective clothing early on in the year when the global pandemic had just started taking shape.

With a minimum order quantity (MOQ) of just 200 pieces, Dony is a good fit for even small apparel businesses that cannot afford to purchase in very high volumes. They even offer the flexibility of combining different designs to meet the MOQ and provide samples at a nominal cost of US$ 100, which is accounted for if a bulk order follows.





Dony Garment is proficient at manufacturing (all types of embroidered, printed, and branded) t-shirt, shirt, polo-shirt, dress, hat, pants, sweatshirts, hoodies, fleeces, jackets, softshells, trousers, blouses, waterproofs, headwear, coveralls, cloth face mask, workwear – uniform, medical protective clothing, etc.

They have a fantastic turnaround time of approximately 2-5 weeks, depending on order quantity, design, and requirements. The design and the technical team take about 3-5 days to thoroughly understand the customers’ needs, followed by an additional 5-7 days to produce samples. To give a fair idea, Dony is capable of producing about 50,000 pieces of t-shirts per month.

The finished products are delivered to buyers via sea or air cargo, or by courier services at rates decided as part of the business agreement.

“This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase many goods and products, including garment products and PPE (like COVID reusable face mask, protective clothing),” said Mr. Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment. “At Dony Garment, we are proud to welcome international customers, especially those based in Japan, the Middle East, American, and Europe, to discover our professional line of products which are manufactured in our factory in Vietnam. We guarantee our products are of the highest quality, an affordable cost, and easy to transport across the world.”

Dony has ISO, Intertek, CE, FDA, TUV REACH, and various other certifications.

Here is a list of FAQs provided by the Dony Garment Company:

Q: What’s your minimum order quantity?

A: Our MOQ is 200 pcs per design with different colors and mixed sizes.

Q: Do you provide samples?

A: We are able to offer samples for your testing before you place a bulk order. The sample fee is 100 USD which will be refunded as soon as you place a bulk order. The sample is only to let you know about our quality and workmanship.

Q: Can we mix design to hit the MOQ?

A: Yes, you can combine several styles to meet MOQ of fabric. We are willing to start with a small quantity for the test orders. We are flexible with minimum order quantity because we understand that MOQ depends on the requirements of your buying cycle.

Q: What are your key products or your strengths?

A: We are able to offer garments like T-Shirts, Shirts, Polo-Shirts, Workwear, Dresses, Hats, Jackets, Pants, Face Mask, and Protective Clothing. We excel at printing and embroidering our customer’s logo.

We have many types of services: EXW, FOB, CIF, DDU, DDP, CM, CMPT, Full Packaged Product (One-Stop-Shop).

Q: Have you got a design or technical team?

A: Yes, we have very strong and professional technical and development teams who are able to start with just the picture or the idea and make it into a finished product. They can work independently to suggest the construction, necessary materials, accessories as well as product performance and appearance.

Q: What’s the lead time for the samples and how do you charge?

A: Normally, it will take 3-5 days to properly acquire the customer’s idea and requirement and 5-7 days for sample development. Samples fee is 100 USD and will be refunded once the bulk order is fixed

Q: What is the lead time of a normal order?

A: Normally, it is 2-5 weeks (depending on order quantity, design, and requirements).

Q: What is your production capacity?

A: We can produce approximately 50,000 pcs of T-shirts/month, 250.000 face mask/day.

Q: What about the shipment and how do you charge?

A: It can be by sea or air or courier. The charge depends on agreed delivery terms, weight, or CBM as well as the destination you want.

Q: What are your payment terms?

A: Our payment terms: T/T, L/C.





2. Thai Son S.P Sewing Factory

A family-owned business established in 1985 is one of the significant sewing and clothing factories in Ho Chi Minh City. It is well-known for manufacturing various clothing items for all ages and gender using circular knitted fabric. It currently employs over 1,000 workers and owns more than 1,200 machines in two factories with a combined production capacity of approximately 250,000 t-shirts per month.

It supplies garments for several companies in the USA, Canada, Russia, Australia, and Europe and counts Macy’s and Calvin Klein among its clientele. While their MOQ is 1000 pieces per style, they are flexible about it depending on client requirements. With a turnaround time ranging between 60-110 days depending on order quantity and design, they can manufacture up to 500-1,000 pieces per style if allowed to combine fabrics.

3. 9mode Clothing Manufacturer

Where most clothing manufacturers in Vietnam have high minimum order quantities and bulk order volumes, making them viable options for big brands and companies, 9mode Clothing Manufacturer’s business model is compatible with the needs of small scale buyers, without compromising on quality. They have very low MOQs and manufacture customized designs for buyers in the USA, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand.

They specialize in manufacturing dresses, hoodies, t-shirts and tops, jeans, swimwear, sportswear, and headwear. With over 250 workers employed across various departments, their factory in Ho Chi Minh has been operational since 2006. They also utilize the services of a vast network of sub-contractors who handle multiple portions of the manufacturing process. The final meticulous quality check, however, is always conducted by 9mode experts.

4. Thygesen Textile Vietnam Company Ltd

Owned by the Thygesen Textile Group, set up in 1931 and had its headquarters in Ikast, Denmark, this manufacturing facility operates out of its offices in Hanoi. Earlier known as Thygesen Fabrics Vietnam Company Ltd, the company set up its first factory in Vietnam in 2004.

The parent firm also owns factories in the USA, China, Slovakia, and Mexico, most of which have multiple international certifications and accreditations, including Oeko-Tex 100, BSCI, SA 8000, WRAP, and ISO 9001:2008. With an average production time ranging between 8-12 weeks depending on the design and number of pieces required, the firm specializes in manufacturing kids wear, knitted wear, hospital wear, casual clothing, etc. They are also among the handful of Vietnam factories that manufacture textiles for medical use, including bandages and other such products.

5. G & G II Garments Factory

Set up in 2002, this particular company stands out among its peers by offering private labels clothing. With design offices in the USA and their homeland, they come up with new fashion lines every year with the help of in-house designers.

However, they also manufacture clothes according to buyer designs and requirements and have a strong presence in the US, Europe, and other nations. They are proficient makers of dresses, pants, sportswear, suits, jackets, knitwear, t-shirts, and scarves, and are proud recipients of accreditations from several international agencies for their standards and quality.

6. Dong Nai Industrial Garment Company

Established in 1987 in Bien Hoa city of Dong Nai province, they specialize in making women’s and men’s jackets for European, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Hong Kong markets. They also make sportswear, bottom wear, and casual wear.

Their factory has over 11 lines with 500 sewing machines and other specialized equipment and employs over 400 people. Their annual production capacity stands at approximately 300,000 pieces depending on the design.

7. United Sweethearts Garment

A subsidiary of Malaysia-based MWE Holdings Berhad was established in 1970. United Sweethearts Garment was also set up in Malaysia in 1984 and proceeded to start manufacturing units in Vietnam in 2002.

Their factories are located in Dong Nai and Dong Nai Phase 3 and count Nike, Under Armour, and Lacoste, among their esteemed clients, well-known for their sportswear and casual wear products.

8. Vert

Founded in 2006, Vert serves as a one-stop-meets-all destination for the requirements of international clients. Their expertise lies in manufacturing contemporary outerwear, and their trademark lies in the fact that all their products are entirely handmade.

While headquartered in Hanoi, their manufacturing unit operates out of Kim Trang, Bac Giang, and they also run a sales office in Bussum, Netherlands. The niche manufacturer is also the proud recipient of several international accreditation and sustainability certifications bestowed by several prestigious organizations, including SA8000 and BSCI.

Bottom Line

Considering the sheer number of manufacturers, buyers have a wide variety of options to choose from and identify a company that can adequately meet their requirements.

Given the availability of labor, low production cost, and the variations manufacturing units can handle, the garment-producing industry in Vietnam is all set to see a significant growth spurt in the post-pandemic world.

“In the past, the world turned to China when it needed massive quantities of consumer products,” notes Henry Pham - CEO of Dony Garment Company. “The COVID-19 pandemic changed that a bit and the ongoing trade war between China and the US have inhibited Chinese production of PPE even more.

Other countries have been catching up to China’s manufacturing capacity: we can now produce nearly a quarter-million Dony Mask a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can’t match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for."

