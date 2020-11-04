New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961213/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027. Table Top Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$877.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Point of Care Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $247.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Veterinary Hematology Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$247.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$212.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 177-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Table Top Analyzers (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Table Top Analyzers (Product Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Table Top Analyzers (Product Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Point of Care Analyzers (Product Type) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Point of Care Analyzers (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Point of Care Analyzers (Product Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Research Institutes (End-Use) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Research Institutes (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Research Institutes (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Veterinary Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 14: Veterinary Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Veterinary Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 17: Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global
Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Distribution
of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 22: United States Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 23: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in the United
States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 24: United States Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: United States Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic Demand
Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for
2012-2019
Table 27: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 28: Canadian Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 29: Canadian Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic
Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 30: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,
2020, and 2027
Table 31: Canadian Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 32: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 33: Canadian Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japanese Market for Veterinary Hematology Analyzers:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 36: Japanese Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Veterinary Hematology Analyzers in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 38: Japanese Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share Shift in
Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 40: Chinese Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: Chinese Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 43: Chinese Demand for Veterinary Hematology Analyzers in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Review in
China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Chinese Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 46: European Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 47: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: European Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: European Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 50: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 51: European Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: European Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 53: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: European Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 55: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in France by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 56: French Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: French Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: French Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 60: French Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: German Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: German Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Germany:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 65: German Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share
Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: Italian Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 70: Italian Demand for Veterinary Hematology Analyzers in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 71: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Review in
Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Italian Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Veterinary Hematology
Analyzers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: United Kingdom Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Veterinary Hematology Analyzers in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share Shift in
the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:
2020-2027
Table 80: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: Rest of Europe Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe Veterinary Hematology Analyzers
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020-2027
Table 83: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Rest of
Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Rest of Europe Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 89: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic
Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,
2020, and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020
to 2027
Table 92: Rest of World Veterinary Hematology Analyzers
Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 93: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for
2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Rest of World Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020
to 2027
Table 95: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Rest of
World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 96: Rest of World Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
