New York, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961213/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027. Table Top Analyzers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$877.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Point of Care Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $247.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Veterinary Hematology Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$247.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$212.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 177-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Abaxis, Inc.

Boule Medical AB

Clindiag Systems Co., Ltd.

Diatron MI Zrt

Drew Scientific Inc.

HemoCue AB

Heska Corporation

Horiba Medical USA

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Ltd.

Scil Animal Care a division of Henry Schein Animal Health

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Urit Medical







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961213/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Table Top Analyzers (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Table Top Analyzers (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Table Top Analyzers (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Point of Care Analyzers (Product Type) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Point of Care Analyzers (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Point of Care Analyzers (Product Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Research Institutes (End-Use) Global Market Estimates

& Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Research Institutes (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Research Institutes (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Veterinary Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 14: Veterinary Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Veterinary Diagnostic Centers (End-Use) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Worldwide

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 17: Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics (End-Use) Distribution

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: United States Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 23: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in the United

States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 24: United States Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: United States Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic Demand

Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for

2012-2019



Table 27: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 29: Canadian Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic

Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 30: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,

2020, and 2027



Table 31: Canadian Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 32: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 33: Canadian Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Veterinary Hematology Analyzers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 35: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 36: Japanese Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Veterinary Hematology Analyzers in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 38: Japanese Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 39: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 41: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: Chinese Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 43: Chinese Demand for Veterinary Hematology Analyzers in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Review in

China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Chinese Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: European Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 47: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: European Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: European Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 50: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Europe in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



Table 51: European Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: European Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 53: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: European Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in France by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 56: French Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: French Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: French Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 60: French Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: German Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: German Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 65: German Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italian Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: Italian Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 70: Italian Demand for Veterinary Hematology Analyzers in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 71: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Review in

Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Italian Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Veterinary Hematology

Analyzers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product

Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 75: United Kingdom Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Veterinary Hematology Analyzers in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020 to 2027



Table 77: United Kingdom Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type:

2020-2027



Table 80: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: Rest of Europe Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Rest of Europe Veterinary Hematology Analyzers

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use:

2020-2027



Table 83: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by

End-Use for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Rest of Europe Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in

Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012,

2020, and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020

to 2027



Table 92: Rest of World Veterinary Hematology Analyzers

Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand:

2012-2019



Table 93: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for

2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 94: Rest of World Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020

to 2027



Table 95: Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 96: Rest of World Veterinary Hematology Analyzers Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961213/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001