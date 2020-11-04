PITTSBURGH, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and provider of services for transportation and energy infrastructure, today reported its third quarter of 2020 operating results, which included the following performance highlights:

The Company previously announced the divestiture of its IOS Test and Inspection Services business. In light of that transaction, the results of this business have been reclassified into discontinued operations and the historical financial statements have been recast to give effect to this divestiture.



Third quarter of 2020 net income from continuing operations was $16.6 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, an increase of $1.21 per diluted share from the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income from continuing operations 1 for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.0 million, or an adjusted $0.09 per diluted share 1 . Adjusted net income from continuing operations 1 for the third quarter of 2020 excludes restructuring charges of $0.2 million and a non-recurring income tax benefit of $15.8 million resulting from the divestiture of the IOS Test and Inspection Services business.



Backlog increased by 21.7% to $235.2 million compared to the prior year quarter, driven by significant increases in both the Rail Products and Services ("Rail") and Construction Products ("Construction") segments. New orders for the third quarter of 2020 were $130.5 million, a decline of 3.0% from the prior year quarter. The decline in new orders was attributable to the Tubular and Energy Services ("Tubular and Energy") segment.



Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $22.1 million, a decline of 21.1% from the prior year quarter. Gross profit margin was 18.6% for the third quarter of 2020.



Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and certain charges) from continuing operations 1 for the quarter was $7.4 million, a decrease of $1.9 million from the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 1 for the quarter excludes restructuring charges of $0.3 million.



Net debt1 (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) decreased by $8.4 million from June 30, 2020 to $39.8 million as of September 30, 2020, resulting in an adjusted net leverage ratio1 of 1.1x as of September 30, 2020.

1 See "Non-GAAP Disclosures" at the end of this press release for information regarding the following non-GAAP measures from continuing operations used in this release: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, net debt, and adjusted net leverage ratio.

Impact of COVID-19

Beginning in March 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, several national, state, provincial, and local state of emergency orders were declared that included significant restrictive measures in the countries and other jurisdictions in which the Company sells, manufactures, or services products and systems. The Company was widely considered an “essential” business under these governmental orders and as such, was allowed to continue operations in the respective jurisdictions. In response, the Company adopted its Pandemic Action Plan, pursuant to which the Company implemented a range of enhanced safety protocols recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and in accordance with recommendations of applicable non-U.S. governments and authorities in order to mitigate the spread of the virus while the Company continued its operations in various locations.

During the third quarter, the Company continued to experience disruptions in supply chains, delays in deliveries to customers, and customer unwillingness to have L.B. Foster employees work on site, as well as general weakness in demand as certain restrictions continued to be in place in most areas. Most notably, the collapse in oil demand associated with reduced travel resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a significant drop in demand for most of the products and services offered by our Tubular and Energy Segment, has persisted.

Despite some easing of initial restrictive measures, the Company anticipates continued disruption for the remainder of 2020 and beyond as various restrictive measures have remained in effect in the major markets we serve. The Company has experienced minimal disruption with its on-premise workforce up to this point, and the Company expects to continue to operate under its pandemic protocols with minimal changes.

The Rail and Construction segments reported increased order activity during the third quarter in comparison with the prior year despite the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to experience steady proposal activity. Due in part to the new order activity, backlog for the Rail and Construction segments increased by $52.8 million, in the aggregate, compared to September 30, 2019. However, the energy market continues to have an unfavorable outlook and the industry expects significant difficulties in funding ongoing development activity that requires the Company's services. As such, the Company has experienced continued weakness in new order activity, and is forecasting sales to decline significantly year-over-year for its Tubular and Energy segment. On a year-to-date basis compared to the prior year period, sales have declined 29.4% and orders have declined 50.8% in the Tubular and Energy segment.

The Company's strong balance sheet should continue to allow the Company to effectively manage operations through the current environment and remain a leading provider of products and services to the global infrastructure markets. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company reduced its net debt1 to $39.8 million as of September 30, 2020 from $48.2 million as of June 30, 2020, a reduction of $8.4 million. The Company's adjusted net leverage ratio1 was 1.1x as of September 30, 2020, with total available funding capacity of $79.4 million as of September 30, 2020.

CEO Comments

Bob Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We continue to deal with challenging market conditions and wide-ranging impact presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy markets remain extremely depressed while pockets of our Rail and Construction segments exhibit some resilience. Order activity in both the Rail and Construction segments remained steady during the third quarter, although revenue reflects the ongoing delays in projects complicated by pandemic protocols and budget constraints. Our backlog increased by $52.8 million in the combined Rail and Construction segments as compared to the third quarter of 2019. As we continue to focus on cash flow near term, we also intend to fund exciting growth programs in these two segments to offset the significant weakness in our Tubular and Energy segment."

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr. Bauer stated, "Our actions continue to keep our balance sheet strong with operating cash flow performance that helped us reduce net debt to $39.8 million. We believe that the divestiture of the IOS Test and Inspection Services business during the third quarter further strengthens the Company's outlook, both by providing us with significant tax benefits in future periods, including a very substantial tax refund of approximately $9.0 million within the next year, and by eliminating the unfavorable impact this division has been having on operating results due to challenging dynamics in the oil and gas market."

Third Quarter Results

Third quarter of 2020 net sales of $118.4 million decreased by $26.5 million, or 18.3%, compared to the prior year quarter. The sales decrease was attributable to each of the Company's three segments, with the Tubular and Energy, Construction, and Rail segments declining by 44.9%, 19.7%, and 5.5% respectively, from the prior year quarter. The decline in revenue was primarily driven by circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, including its resulting effect on the already-weakened demand for crude oil, which primarily impacted the Tubular and Energy segment. The pandemic also impacted the Rail segment, causing reduced demand for its friction management consumables and delays in new rail and transit projects. The Construction segment was primarily impacted by reduced volumes within the Piling Products division when compared to the prior year quarter, as 2019 had significant activity related to the Port Everglades project.



Third quarter of 2020 gross profit of $22.1 million decreased by $5.9 million, or 21.1%, from the prior year quarter. Gross profit in each of the three segments declined from the prior year quarter, primarily as a result of reduced sales volumes. Consolidated gross profit margin of 18.6% decreased by 70 basis points when compared to the prior year quarter. The reduction was primarily driven by Tubular and Energy gross profit margin, which decrease by 480 basis points from the prior year quarter and, to a lesser extent, Rail gross profit margin, which decreased by 120 basis points. The decrease was partially offset by a 250 basis point improvement in Construction gross profit margin.



Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2020 was $16.6 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $3.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income from continuing operations 1 for the third quarter of 2020 was $1.0 million, or an adjusted $0.09 per diluted share 1 . Adjusted net income from continuing operations 1 for the third quarter of 2020 excludes restructuring charges, net of tax, of $0.2 million and a non-recurring income tax benefit of $15.8 million resulting from the sale of the IOS Test and Inspection Services business.



Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations for the quarter totaled $8.1 million, compared to $23.4 million in the prior year quarter. The $15.3 million decrease in net operating cash flow is primarily a result of decreased cash provided by changes in trade working capital when compared to the prior year quarter.



Third quarter new orders were $130.5 million, a 3.0% decrease from the prior year quarter, attributable to declines in the Tubular and Energy segment. While orders declined by $12.1 million in the Tubular and Energy segment, new orders increased in Rail segment by $4.2 million and in the Construction segment by $3.9 million compared to the prior year quarter.

First Nine Months Results

Net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 of $381.8 million decreased by $93.3 million, or 19.6%, compared to the prior year period. The decline was attributable to reductions in each of the three operating segments with Tubular and Energy, Construction, and Rail decreasing by 29.4%, 22.2%, and 14.6%, respectively. The overall decline was primarily related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in deteriorated conditions within the oil and gas market, reduced ridership and freight rail traffic, and project delays from pandemic related restrictions, including stay-at-home orders.



Gross profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $19.4 million, or 20.9%, from the prior year period to $73.3 million. The reduction was a result of declines in the Tubular and Energy, Construction, and Rail segments of 33.9%, 18.4%, and 15.1%, respectively. Gross profit margin decreased by 30 basis points when compared to the prior year period, which was primarily attributable to a 180 basis point reduction in Tubular and Energy gross profit margin.



Net income from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $23.5 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $17.8 million, or $1.67 earnings per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted net income from continuing operations 1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $7.9 million, or an adjusted $0.75 per diluted share 1 . Adjusted net income from continuing operations 1 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 excludes restructuring and relocation costs, net of tax, of $1.7 million, a non-recurring benefit, net of tax, of $1.4 million from a distribution associated with the Company's interest in an unconsolidated partnership and a non-recurring income tax benefit of $15.8 million resulting from the sale of the IOS Test and Inspection business.



Net cash provided by continuing operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $16.2 million, compared to $10.3 million in the prior year period. The $5.9 million increase in net operating cash flow is primarily a result of increased cash provided by changes in trade working capital when compared to the prior year period.



New orders for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $63.2 million, or 13.8%, from the prior year period, attributable to declines in the Tubular and Energy and Rail Segments. However, ending backlog as of September 30, 2020 was $235.2 million, a $42.0 million, or 21.7%, increase from the prior year period despite a $10.8 million decline in the Tubular and Energy segment's backlog.

IOS Test and Inspection Services Divestiture

Since the middle of 2019, the upstream energy markets that the Company serves have deteriorated as prices of oil and natural gas declined due to weakening demand. This deterioration has recently accelerated as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the associated reduction in demand due to reduced travel and movement of goods throughout the world. As U.S. exploration and production companies have reduced production and implemented spending cuts, demand for much of what the Company did in its IOS Test and Inspection Services business of the Tubular and Energy segment had sharply declined. As a result, the Company sold its equity in this business on September 4, 2020 for gross proceeds of $4.0 million. As a result of this divestiture, the Company has reclassified the results of this business into discontinued operations.

Due to the sale of this business, the Company recognized approximately $19.0 million in tax benefits, including tax benefits recognized in discontinued operations, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company anticipates receiving approximately $9.0 million in tax refunds in the next year, primarily as a result of the acceleration of existing deferred tax assets as a result of the sale. The Company incurred a pre-tax loss on sale of approximately $13.2 million, which is included in discontinued operations. The pre-tax loss from discontinued operations, excluding the loss on sale, was approximately $10.4 million for the year-to-date period ending September 30, 2020.

Precast Concrete Relocation

During the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company announced and commenced its plan to close the Construction segment's Precast Concrete Products facility in Spokane, WA and relocate this operation to Boise, ID. This relocation, which was completed during the first quarter of 2020, was part of an initiative focusing on regional growth opportunities and logistical savings associated with a more centralized location closer to the Company’s existing and prospective customer base. During the first nine months of 2020, the Company incurred approximately $0.7 million related to closure costs at the Spokane location and start-up costs at the Boise facility. Additionally, sales were negatively impacted as the Boise facility was non-operational during a portion of the first quarter of 2020. The Company does not anticipate any further costs associated with this relocation and operational efficiency is now in line with expectations at the new facility.

Market Outlook

The significant year-over-year backlog increases in the third quarter of 23.9% for the Rail segment, and 36.6% for the Construction segment continues to highlight the ongoing spending in the markets served by these two segments despite the weakness associated with traffic volume and transportation related projects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rail segment is anticipating further recovery in Rail Technologies, particularly products and services related to its operations in the United Kingdom. Rail Distribution bookings were strong in the third quarter of 2020, while concrete ties for transit systems experienced a significant increase in order activity as compared to the third quarter of 2019. As the Company monitors the budget shortfalls incurred by transit operators in all markets, projects associated with long term planning have been moving forward. However, the Company is not expecting a notable improvement in the sales of consumable products that are usually correlated to traffic volume for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021 given the on-going depressed travel volume driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, which the Company expects to continue.

The 36.6% growth in the Construction segment backlog as compared to September 30, 2019 resulted from increases in all of its divisions. The Piling division had a strong quarter of order activity, while the Fabricated Bridge and Precast Concrete Products divisions experienced substantial year-over-year increases in backlog. The backlog for bridge decking should continue to result in production rates at near capacity levels. The Precast Concrete Products division continues to benefit from new infrastructure projects in the regions that the Company serves. While this business depends on municipal, state, and federal spending for certain programs that may experience budget pressures, these programs could benefit from continued government spending on infrastructure and economic stimulus efforts related to civil construction projects.

In the Tubular and Energy segment, the severe decline in travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant reductions in the production of oil as demand for fuel has declined by record amounts. On a year-to-date basis, sales have declined 29.4% and orders have declined by 50.8% in the Tubular and Energy segment. As a result of the significant decline in order activity, backlog is down substantially compared to September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019. This has led to the Company projecting material declines in sales for this segment for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. As a result of these projections, management is continuing to take actions to align the costs associated with this segment to the projected revenue streams. The served midstream energy market has longer term projects associated with it, and certain of these projects are expected to continue based on projected needs once the market returns to a more normalized volume level.

Third Quarter Conference Call

About L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster Company (the "Company") is a leading manufacturer and distributor of products and provider of services for transportation and energy infrastructure with locations in North America and Europe. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com .

L.B. FOSTER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Sales of goods $ 101,945 $ 118,578 $ 321,212 $ 389,862 Sales of services 16,420 26,270 60,623 85,235 Total net sales 118,365 144,848 381,835 475,097 Cost of goods sold 82,881 97,232 263,537 320,591 Cost of services sold 13,423 19,665 44,977 61,766 Total cost of sales 96,304 116,897 308,514 382,357 Gross profit 22,061 27,951 73,321 92,740 Selling and administrative expenses 17,066 21,035 56,273 62,871 Amortization expense 1,428 1,622 4,271 4,947 Interest expense - net 940 1,078 2,841 4,030 Other income - net (209 ) (374 ) (1,909 ) (764 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 2,836 4,590 11,845 21,656 Income tax (benefit) expense (13,742 ) 836 (11,698 ) 3,883 Income from continuing operations 16,578 3,754 23,543 17,773 Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes (13,478 ) (1,475 ) (23,565 ) (2,964 ) Income tax benefit (3,730 ) (785 ) (5,509 ) (1,509 ) Loss from discontinued operations (9,748 ) (690 ) (18,056 ) (1,455 ) Net income $ 6,830 $ 3,064 $ 5,487 $ 16,318 Basic earnings (loss) per common share: From continuing operations $ 1.57 $ 0.36 $ 2.24 $ 1.71 From discontinued operations (0.92 ) (0.07 ) (1.72 ) (0.14 ) Basic earnings per common share $ 0.65 $ 0.29 $ 0.52 $ 1.57 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share: From continuing operations $ 1.56 $ 0.35 $ 2.21 $ 1.67 From discontinued operations (0.92 ) (0.06 ) (1.69 ) (0.14 ) Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.64 $ 0.29 $ 0.52 $ 1.53 Average number of common shares outstanding - Basic 10,562 10,420 10,533 10,406 Average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted 10,659 10,674 10,654 10,631



L.B. FOSTER COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,311 $ 14,178 Accounts receivable - net 61,400 73,616 Inventories - net 117,267 118,461 Other current assets 15,176 4,101 Current assets of discontinued operations — 6,308 Total current assets 203,154 216,664 Property, plant, and equipment - net 62,721 60,435 Operating lease right-of-use assets - net 16,696 11,280 Other assets: Goodwill 19,823 19,565 Other intangibles - net 38,046 42,113 Deferred tax assets 37,318 19,522 Other assets 1,172 1,119 Other assets of discontinued operations — 34,473 TOTAL ASSETS $ 378,930 $ 405,171 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 60,181 $ 63,029 Deferred revenue 7,835 8,446 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 9,164 13,194 Current portion of accrued settlement 8,000 8,000 Current maturities of long-term debt 117 2,877 Other accrued liabilities 13,322 15,560 Current liabilities of discontinued operations 625 5,638 Total current liabilities 99,244 116,744 Long-term debt 48,987 55,275 Deferred tax liabilities 4,626 4,751 Long-term portion of accrued settlement 28,000 32,000 Long-term operating lease liabilities 14,081 9,012 Other long-term liabilities 10,641 11,916 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations — 5,611 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 111 111 Paid-in capital 45,313 49,204 Retained earnings 163,012 157,525 Treasury stock (12,722 ) (16,795 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,363 ) (20,183 ) Total stockholders’ equity 173,351 169,862 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 378,930 $ 405,171



Non-GAAP Disclosures

(Unaudited)

This earnings release discloses adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, net debt, and adjusted net leverage ratio, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that adjusted net income from continuing operations is useful to investors as a supplemental way to compare historical periods without regard to various charges that the Company believes are unusual, non-recurring, unpredictable, or non-cash. The Company believes that EBITDA from continuing operations is useful to investors as a supplemental way to evaluate the ongoing operations of the Company’s business since EBITDA may enhance investors’ ability to compare historical periods as it adjusts for the impact of financing methods, tax law and strategy changes, and depreciation and amortization. In addition, EBITDA is a financial measure that management and the Company’s Board of Directors use in their financial and operational decision-making and in the determination of certain compensation programs. Adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations adjusts for certain charges to net income from continuing operations and EBITDA from continuing operations that the Company believes are unusual, non-recurring, unpredictable, or non-cash. In 2020, the Company made an adjustment for a non-recurring benefit from a distribution associated with the Company's interest in an unconsolidated partnership. In 2020 and 2019, the Company made adjustments to exclude the impact of restructuring activities and site relocation. In 2019, the Company made adjustments to exclude the impact of the U.S. pension settlement expense. The Company views net debt, which is total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and the adjusted net leverage ratio, which is the ratio of net debt to the trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, as important metrics of the operational and financial health of the organization and are useful to investors as indicators of our ability to incur additional debt and to service our existing debt.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company’s financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP. Quantitative reconciliations of adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, net debt, and adjusted net leverage ratio are presented below (in thousands, except per share and ratio):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share From Continuing Operations Reconciliation Net income from continuing operations, as reported $ 16,578 $ 3,754 $ 23,543 $ 17,773 Relocation and restructuring costs, net of tax benefit of $63, $0, $546, and $0, respectively 213 — 1,651 — Distribution from unconsolidated partnership, net of tax expense of $0, $0, $446, and $0, respectively — — (1,428 ) — Income tax benefits resulting from the divestiture of IOS (15,824 ) — (15,824 ) — Adjusted net income from continuing operations $ 967 $ 3,754 $ 7,942 $ 17,773 Average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted, as reported 10,659 10,674 10,654 10,631 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations, as reported $ 1.56 $ 0.35 $ 2.21 $ 1.67 Average number of common shares outstanding - Diluted, as reported 10,659 10,674 10,654 10,631 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations, as adjusted $ 0.09 $ 0.35 $ 0.75 $ 1.67





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Trailing Twelve

Months Ended 2020 2019 2020 2019 September 30,

2020 Adjusted EBITDA From Continuing Operations Reconciliation Net income from continuing operations, as reported $ 16,578 $ 3,754 $ 23,543 $ 17,773 $ 53,744 Interest expense - net 940 1,078 2,841 4,030 3,722 Income tax (benefit) expense (13,742 ) 836 (11,698 ) 3,883 (39,416 ) Depreciation expense 1,940 2,005 5,838 5,985 7,797 Amortization expense 1,428 1,622 4,271 4,947 5,769 Total EBITDA from continuing operations $ 7,144 $ 9,295 $ 24,795 $ 36,618 $ 31,616 Relocation and restructuring costs 276 — 2,197 — 3,965 Distribution from unconsolidated partnership — — (1,874 ) — (1,874 ) U.S. pension settlement expense — — — — 2,210 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 7,420 $ 9,295 $ 25,118 $ 36,618 $ 35,917





September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 Net Debt Reconciliation Total debt $ 49,104 $ 58,152 Less cash and cash equivalents (9,311 ) (14,178 ) Net debt $ 39,793 $ 43,974



