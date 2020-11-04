- New Drug Application (NDA) for trilaciclib in small cell lung cancer accepted for Priority Review with a PDUFA action date of February 15, 2021
- Announced CEO succession plan in evolution to commercial-stage company
- Management to host webcast and conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today provided a corporate and financial update for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“Since I joined G1 in 2014, the company has made tremendous progress in advancing trilaciclib from the lab to receiving Priority Review for our NDA and a PDUFA action date of February 15, 2021. We have built exceptional commercial and medical teams that are prepared for the potential approval of trilaciclib in the first quarter of next year. In addition, we have developed a comprehensive clinical and regulatory strategy to evaluate the use of trilaciclib in other solid tumors, including a registrational trial in metastatic colorectal cancer that is on track to start this quarter,” said Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. “It has been a privilege to work with the talented team at G1 to accomplish these goals, and I am equally fortunate to be handing the reins to Jack Bailey, our board member and incoming CEO. Jack is a superb leader with extensive experience launching novel therapeutics and managing product development to maximize benefit to patients.”
Regulatory, Clinical and Corporate Highlights
“I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead G1 through its next chapter as a commercial company,” said Jack Bailey, incoming CEO. “Our top priorities remain the successful execution of our launch strategy for trilaciclib in small cell lung cancer and advancing the clinical development of trilaciclib in other tumor types. I’ve gotten to know the team at G1 since joining the board earlier this year, and have been struck by their desire to help patients. It’s a privilege to join this group that shares a common passion for delivering better treatment options to people living with cancer.”
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights and 2020 Guidance
Key Anticipated 2020/2021 Milestones
About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is developing and advancing two novel therapies: trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy; rintodestrant is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. In 2020, the company out-licensed global development and commercialization rights to its differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, lerociclib.
G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, those relating to the therapeutic potential of trilaciclib, rintodestrant and lerociclib, the timing of marketing applications in the U.S. and Europe for trilaciclib in SCLC, trilaciclib’s possibility to improve patient outcomes across multiple indications, rintodestrant’s potential to be best-in-class oral SERD, lerociclib’s differentiated safety and tolerability profile over other marketed CDK4/6 inhibitors, our reliance on partners to develop and commercial licensed products, and the impact of pandemics such as COVID-19 (coronavirus), are based on the company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause the company’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the company’s ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; the company’s initial success in ongoing clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained when these trials are completed or in later stage trials; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development-stage company; and market conditions. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.
|G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|238,342
|$
|269,208
|Working capital
|$
|212,635
|$
|251,234
|Total assets
|$
|258,232
|$
|284,831
|Accumulated deficit
|$
|(410,760
|)
|$
|(336,853
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|197,472
|$
|255,527
|G1 Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|License revenue
|$
|26,599
|$
|—
|$
|28,739
|$
|—
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|17,932
|22,941
|56,897
|64,510
|General and administrative
|18,412
|11,083
|44,230
|27,979
|Total operating expenses
|36,344
|34,024
|101,127
|92,489
|Loss from operations
|(9,745
|)
|(34,024
|)
|(72,388
|)
|(92,489
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|50
|1,660
|922
|5,469
|Interest expense
|(757
|)
|—
|(1,022
|)
|—
|Other income (expense)
|(291
|)
|—
|(488
|)
|14
|Total other income (expense), net
|(998
|)
|1,660
|(588
|)
|5,483
|Loss before income taxes
|(10,743
|)
|(32,364
|)
|(72,976
|)
|(87,006
|)
|Income tax expense
|931
|—
|931
|—
|Net Loss
|$
|(11,674
|)
|$
|(32,364
|)
|$
|(73,907
|)
|$
|(87,006
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(0.86
|)
|$
|(1.95
|)
|$
|(2.32
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|38,009,204
|37,540,380
|37,819,071
|37,469,952
